Kid reporter Jeremiah surprised with tickets to Super Bowl LVII

Feb 04, 2023 at 03:00 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Jeremiah_thumb_020423

Kid reporter Jeremiah, who caught attention with his viral interview on the Raiders' sideline with Davante Adams, was back at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday as the Raiders' Pro Bowl correspondent at AFC practice.

He met up to talk with Pro Bowlers Maxx Crosby and Josh Jacobs, ratting off their stats in the impressive fashion he has become known for.

But what he didn't know was there was a big Silver and Black surprise in store for him.

During his interview with Crosby, the young reporter was handed a sign. He couldn't contain his excitement as he read out loud that the Raiders are sending him to Super Bowl LVII with a bag of Raiders swag.

Another surprise followed from the NFL, with the opportunity to conduct interviews with players on the red carpet at NFL Honors during Super Bowl week.

"It's going to be amazing," Crosby said with a smile as they hugged. "You earned it."

Related Content

news

Maxx Crosby 'enjoying every moment' at 2023 Pro Bowl practice

Ahead of the re-imagined Pro Bowl Games, the AFC held practice on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium and the Raiders Pro Bowlers were all smiles as they joined in the fun.

news

Quick Snap: Patrick Graham, National Team victorious in Reese's Senior Bowl, 27-10

The Raiders' defensive coordinator picked up his first career win as a head coach in the annual collegiate all-star game, with a lot of talent for him to evaluate.

news

Patrick Graham settles in at the Senior Bowl, his first career head coaching experience

"Aside from the football side of things, it's just been organizing everything," Graham said on transitioning from Raiders defensive coordinator to National Team Head Coach.

news

Dave Ziegler working to find new pieces to the puzzle with more 'clarity' and 'understanding' at Senior Bowl

The Raiders GM details the current status of his team, evaluating draft prospects and cohesion within the scouting department at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Advertising