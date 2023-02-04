Kid reporter Jeremiah surprised with tickets to Super Bowl LVII

Kid reporter Jeremiah, who caught attention with his viral interview on the Raiders' sideline with Davante Adams, was back at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday as the Raiders' Pro Bowl correspondent at AFC practice.

He met up to talk with Pro Bowlers Maxx Crosby and Josh Jacobs, ratting off their stats in the impressive fashion he has become known for.

But what he didn't know was there was a big Silver and Black surprise in store for him.

During his interview with Crosby, the young reporter was handed a sign. He couldn't contain his excitement as he read out loud that the Raiders are sending him to Super Bowl LVII with a bag of Raiders swag.

Another surprise followed from the NFL, with the opportunity to conduct interviews with players on the red carpet at NFL Honors during Super Bowl week.