Las Vegas Raiders announce Hope Means Nevada as benefiting organization for annual 'Raiders 5K' on March 4 at Allegiant Stadium

"Nevada used to be the number 1 state for suicide, and we have now bumped down on that list – which means we are making an impact, and we're not going to stop," said Julie Murray, co-chair of Hope Means Nevada. "The Raiders share our mission of inspiring a culture of healthy communities and we are so thankful to partner with them and their platform of getting the word out through this 5K."

The annual Raiders 5K, presented by Intermountain Health, will be held both virtually and for the first time, in person. Participants running the race in-person will start and finish at Allegiant Stadium. The 3.1-mile race will include an out-and-back format, with runners heading North along Polaris Avenue and turning East along W. Hacienda Avenue before making the turnaround back toward the stadium at S. Las Vegas Boulevard. An overview of the Raiders 5K route may be viewed here.

The 5K race for mental health awareness will feature a series of age-group races, where runners will self-seed. The chip timed race will start in waves with male and female groups 18 and under, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 and older.