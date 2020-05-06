Wednesday, May 06, 2020 02:12 PM

Las Vegas Raiders announce transactions - 5.6.20

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following transactions, the club announced Wednesday.

SIGNED THE FOLLOWING FREE AGENTS:

Table inside Article
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Phillips, Justin LB 6-0 235 1 Oklahoma State
Young, Sam T 6-8 302 11 Notre Dame

SIGNED THE FOLLOWING UNDRAFTED FREE AGENT:

Table inside Article
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Seymour, Kamaal T 6-6 319 R Rutgers

Phillips: Returns to the Raiders after spending a portion of the 2019 campaign with the Silver and Black, appearing in four contests and registering four tackles (two solo), tallying an additional three on special teams…Originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2019 before signing to the Raiders' practice squad ahead of Week 1….Spent five years at Oklahoma State (2014-18), playing four seasons and appearing in 42 contests, compiling 221 tackles (146), including 23 for loss, 6.5 sacks, three INTs including two returned for TDs, six passes defensed, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries…As a senior in 2018, was named a team captain and earned team MVP honors, while also garnering All-Big 12 recognition after posting 98 tackles, the sixth-most in the Big 12 that season.

Young: Enters his 12th season in the NFL after most recently spending parts of 2019 with the San Francisco 49ers…Has spent time with the Miami Dolphins (2016-18), Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15) and Buffalo Bills (2011-13) after originally being selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round (179th overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft…Career totals include 92 games played with 21 starts…Prior to the NFL, was a four-year starter at Notre Dame (2006-09), starting in all 50 games, including 40 at left tackle and 10 at right tackle.

Seymour: Played four years at Rutgers (2016-19), playing in 46 career contests with 41 starts…Made all of his collegiate starts at right tackle after moving to the offensive line as a redshirt freshman…As a senior in 2019, started in all 12 contests and was recognized as the David Bender Trophy award winner as the team's premier offensive lineman…Was also named Academic All-Big Ten.

Related Content

LA NFL ANUNCIA NUEVOS PASOS PARA AUMENTAR SU DIVERSIDAD​​
news

LA NFL ANUNCIA NUEVOS PASOS PARA AUMENTAR SU DIVERSIDAD​​

La liga aumenta oportunidades para el desarrollo y progreso de carreras profesionales a través de cambios que promueven la movilidad y la expansión de la Regla Rooney.
Nexstar Broadcasting and Raiders reach multi-market, multi-year agreement on content partnership, pre-season broadcast rights
news

Nexstar Broadcasting and Raiders reach multi-market, multi-year agreement on content partnership, pre-season broadcast rights

Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. and the Las Vegas Raiders announced they have reached an exclusive agreement on a content partnership and broadcast rights that will deliver Raiders' pre-season football games and a variety of related programming to five Nexstar television markets across three states.
NFL announces new steps to enhance diversity
news

NFL announces new steps to enhance diversity

League increases opportunities for career development and advancement through enhanced mobility changes and Rooney Rule expansion.
Raiders sign cornerback Prince Amukamara
news

Raiders sign cornerback Prince Amukamara

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent CB Prince Amukamara, the team announced Monday.
KVVU FOX5 named Official Broadcast Home of the Las Vegas Raiders with multi-year extension
news

KVVU FOX5 named Official Broadcast Home of the Las Vegas Raiders with multi-year extension

FOX5 Las Vegas and the Raiders announced today the extension of their partnership making KVVU the Official Broadcast Home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Denver Broncos running back Devontae Booker (23) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Denver. The Broncos won 24-19. (Aaron Doster via AP)
news

Raiders sign running back Devontae Booker

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent RB Devontae Booker, the club announced Monday.
Raiders announce additional undrafted free agents
news

Raiders announce additional undrafted free agents

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the following undrafted free agents, the club announced Thursday.
Raiders announce undrafted free agent signings
news

Raiders announce undrafted free agent signings

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the following four undrafted free agents, the club announced Tuesday.
Raiders re-sign wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El
news

Raiders re-sign wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed free agent WR De'Mornay Pierson-El, the club announced Thursday.
Raiders select CB Amik Robertson at No. 139 in the 2020 NFL Draft
news

Raiders select CB Amik Robertson at No. 139 in the 2020 NFL Draft

The Raiders selected Louisiana Tech cornerback Amik Robertson with the 139th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Raiders pick guard John Simpson at No. 109 in the 2020 NFL Draft
news

Raiders pick guard John Simpson at No. 109 in the 2020 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Clemson guard John Simpson with the 109th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Advertising