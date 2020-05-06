Las Vegas Raiders announce transactions - 5.6.20

Phillips: Returns to the Raiders after spending a portion of the 2019 campaign with the Silver and Black, appearing in four contests and registering four tackles (two solo), tallying an additional three on special teams…Originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2019 before signing to the Raiders' practice squad ahead of Week 1….Spent five years at Oklahoma State (2014-18), playing four seasons and appearing in 42 contests, compiling 221 tackles (146), including 23 for loss, 6.5 sacks, three INTs including two returned for TDs, six passes defensed, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries…As a senior in 2018, was named a team captain and earned team MVP honors, while also garnering All-Big 12 recognition after posting 98 tackles, the sixth-most in the Big 12 that season.

Young: Enters his 12th season in the NFL after most recently spending parts of 2019 with the San Francisco 49ers…Has spent time with the Miami Dolphins (2016-18), Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15) and Buffalo Bills (2011-13) after originally being selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round (179th overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft…Career totals include 92 games played with 21 starts…Prior to the NFL, was a four-year starter at Notre Dame (2006-09), starting in all 50 games, including 40 at left tackle and 10 at right tackle.