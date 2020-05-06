Las Vegas Raiders announce transactions - 5.6.20

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following transactions, the club announced Wednesday.
SIGNED THE FOLLOWING FREE AGENTS:
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Exp.
|College
|Phillips, Justin
|LB
|6-0
|235
|1
|Oklahoma State
|Young, Sam
|T
|6-8
|302
|11
|Notre Dame
SIGNED THE FOLLOWING UNDRAFTED FREE AGENT:
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Exp.
|College
|Seymour, Kamaal
|T
|6-6
|319
|R
|Rutgers
Phillips: Returns to the Raiders after spending a portion of the 2019 campaign with the Silver and Black, appearing in four contests and registering four tackles (two solo), tallying an additional three on special teams…Originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2019 before signing to the Raiders' practice squad ahead of Week 1….Spent five years at Oklahoma State (2014-18), playing four seasons and appearing in 42 contests, compiling 221 tackles (146), including 23 for loss, 6.5 sacks, three INTs including two returned for TDs, six passes defensed, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries…As a senior in 2018, was named a team captain and earned team MVP honors, while also garnering All-Big 12 recognition after posting 98 tackles, the sixth-most in the Big 12 that season.
Young: Enters his 12th season in the NFL after most recently spending parts of 2019 with the San Francisco 49ers…Has spent time with the Miami Dolphins (2016-18), Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15) and Buffalo Bills (2011-13) after originally being selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round (179th overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft…Career totals include 92 games played with 21 starts…Prior to the NFL, was a four-year starter at Notre Dame (2006-09), starting in all 50 games, including 40 at left tackle and 10 at right tackle.
Seymour: Played four years at Rutgers (2016-19), playing in 46 career contests with 41 starts…Made all of his collegiate starts at right tackle after moving to the offensive line as a redshirt freshman…As a senior in 2019, started in all 12 contests and was recognized as the David Bender Trophy award winner as the team's premier offensive lineman…Was also named Academic All-Big Ten.