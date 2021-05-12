Raiders to host Ravens Week 1 in first Monday Night Football showdown of the 2021 season

The Raiders will have their hands full facing 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, one of the most lethal dual-threat quarterbacks in the league, coming off an impressive 2020 season in which he threw for more than 2,500 passing yards and rushed for more than 1,000 yards. He also racked up 33 total touchdowns.

This primetime matchup will also be significant for Raiders new additions Yannick Ngakoue and Willie Snead IV, who both previously played for the Ravens. Ngakoue racked up three sacks in his nine games as a Raven last season, and Snead was one of Jackson's main targets his three seasons in Baltimore with over 1,400 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.