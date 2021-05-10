How to watch the NFL's 2021 schedule release

May 10, 2021 at 02:33 PM
Raiders.com Staff

The 2021 NFL Schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app.

NFL Network's coverage is highlighted by Schedule Release '21, a three-hour show which breaks down the 2021 NFL regular-season schedule, division by division, analyzing the top matchups and primetime games.

The NFL GameDay Morning crew anchors Schedule Release '21, with 2021 Sports Emmy nominee Rich Eisen joined by analysts Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin and Steve Mariucci from inside SoFi Stadium – site of Super Bowl LVI – along with Colleen Wolfe.

Additional coverage on Schedule Release '21 is provided by Cynthia Frelund and Joe Thomas, along with Kimmi Chex offering a Fantasy perspective on the 2021 NFL schedule.

Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

Digitally, NFL.com and the NFL app provides complete team-by-team and weekly schedules of all regular season games, listing opponents, sites and times, as well as comprehensive coverage of the 2021 NFL schedule including:

  • Judy Battista's biggest takeaways from the 2021 NFL schedule
  • Cynthia Frelund's win projections for all 32 teams
  • Around the NFL's Dan Hanzus breaks down the best revenge games, Marc Sessler lists the toughest schedules and Nick Shook offers the most forgiving schedules
  • Adam Schein presents his nine best primetime games

The 2021 NFL season will feature each team playing 17 regular-season games and three preseason games for the first time, providing fans an extra week of regular-season NFL action. The 17th game will feature teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same place within their division the previous season, with the AFC as the home conference for the 17th game in 2021.

As for Raiders-specific content, keep your eyes on Raiders.com, the official Raiders app and @raiders across social media.

Ranked: Strength of schedules for every team in 2021

View every NFL team's strength of schedule for the 2021 season based on the records of their opponents from 2020.

1. Pittsburgh Steelers Strength of Schedule: .574 2021 Matchup: Raiders at Steelers
1 / 32

1. Pittsburgh Steelers

Strength of Schedule: .574

2021 Matchup: Raiders at Steelers

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
2. Baltimore Ravens Strength of Schedule: .563 2021 Matchup: Raiders vs. Ravens
2 / 32

2. Baltimore Ravens

Strength of Schedule: .563

2021 Matchup: Raiders vs. Ravens

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
3. Chicago Bears Strength of Schedule: .550 2021 Matchup: Raiders vs. Bears
3 / 32

3. Chicago Bears

Strength of Schedule: .550

2021 Matchup: Raiders vs. Bears

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
4. Green Bay Packers Strength of Schedule: .542
4 / 32

4. Green Bay Packers

Strength of Schedule: .542

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
5. Minnesota Vikings Strength of Schedule: .531
5 / 32

5. Minnesota Vikings

Strength of Schedule: .531

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
T6. Cincinnati Bengals Strength of Schedule: .529 2021 Matchup: Raiders vs. Bengals
6 / 32

T6. Cincinnati Bengals

Strength of Schedule: .529

2021 Matchup: Raiders vs. Bengals

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
T6. Detroit Lions Strength of Schedule: .529
7 / 32

T6. Detroit Lions

Strength of Schedule: .529

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
8. Las Vegas Raiders Strength of Schedule: .526
8 / 32

8. Las Vegas Raiders

Strength of Schedule: .526

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
9. Cleveland Browns Strength of Schedule: .518 2021 Matchup: Raiders at Browns
9 / 32

9. Cleveland Browns

Strength of Schedule: .518

2021 Matchup: Raiders at Browns

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
10. Los Angeles Rams Strength of Schedule: .515
10 / 32

10. Los Angeles Rams

Strength of Schedule: .515

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
T11. Kansas City Chiefs Strength of Schedule: .511 2021 Matchups: Raiders vs. Chiefs; Raiders at Chiefs
11 / 32

T11. Kansas City Chiefs

Strength of Schedule: .511

2021 Matchups: Raiders vs. Chiefs; Raiders at Chiefs

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
T11. Seattle Seahawks Strength of Schedule: .511
12 / 32

T11. Seattle Seahawks

Strength of Schedule: .511

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
T13. Tennessee Titans Strength of Schedule: .507
13 / 32

T13. Tennessee Titans

Strength of Schedule: .507

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
T13. Arizona Cardinals Strength of Schedule: .507
14 / 32

T13. Arizona Cardinals

Strength of Schedule: .507

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
T15. Washington Football Team Strength of Schedule: .504 2021 Matchup: Raiders vs. Washington Football Team
15 / 32

T15. Washington Football Team

Strength of Schedule: .504

2021 Matchup: Raiders vs. Washington Football Team

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
T15. Houston Texans Strength of Schedule: .504
16 / 32

T15. Houston Texans

Strength of Schedule: .504

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
17. Los Angeles Chargers Strength of Schedule: .493 2021 Matchups: Raiders vs. Chargers; Raiders at Chargers
17 / 32

17. Los Angeles Chargers

Strength of Schedule: .493

2021 Matchups: Raiders vs. Chargers; Raiders at Chargers

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
18. Jacksonville Jaguars Strength of Schedule: .491
18 / 32

18. Jacksonville Jaguars

Strength of Schedule: .491

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
T19. San Francisco 49ers Strength of Schedule: .489
19 / 32

T19. San Francisco 49ers

Strength of Schedule: .489

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
T19. New York Jets Strength of Schedule: .489
20 / 32

T19. New York Jets

Strength of Schedule: .489

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
T19. New England Patriots Strength of Schedule: .489
21 / 32

T19. New England Patriots

Strength of Schedule: .489

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
22. New Orleans Saints Strength of Schedule: .483
22 / 32

22. New Orleans Saints

Strength of Schedule: .483

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
T23. Buffalo Bills Strength of Schedule: .478
23 / 32

T23. Buffalo Bills

Strength of Schedule: .478

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
T23. Indianapolis Colts Strength of Schedule: .478 2021 Matchup: Raiders at Colts
24 / 32

T23. Indianapolis Colts

Strength of Schedule: .478

2021 Matchup: Raiders at Colts

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
25. New York Giants Strength of Schedule: .474 2021 Matchup: Raiders at Giants
25 / 32

25. New York Giants

Strength of Schedule: .474

2021 Matchup: Raiders at Giants

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
26. Carolina Panthers Strength of Schedule: .472
26 / 32

26. Carolina Panthers

Strength of Schedule: .472

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
T27. Denver Broncos Strength of Schedule: .471 2021 Matchups: Raiders vs. Broncos; Raiders at Broncos
27 / 32

T27. Denver Broncos

Strength of Schedule: .471

2021 Matchups: Raiders vs. Broncos; Raiders at Broncos

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
T27. Miami Dolphins Strength of Schedule: .471 2021 Matchup: Raiders vs. Dolphins
28 / 32

T27. Miami Dolphins

Strength of Schedule: .471

2021 Matchup: Raiders vs. Dolphins

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Strength of Schedule: .465
29 / 32

29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Strength of Schedule: .465

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
30. Atlanta Falcons Strength of Schedule: .454
30 / 32

30. Atlanta Falcons

Strength of Schedule: .454

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
31. Dallas Cowboys Strength of Schedule: .452 2021 Matchup: Raiders at Cowboys
31 / 32

31. Dallas Cowboys

Strength of Schedule: .452

2021 Matchup: Raiders at Cowboys

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
32. Philadelphia Eagles Strength of Schedule: .430 2021 Matchup: Raiders vs. Eagles
32 / 32

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Strength of Schedule: .430

2021 Matchup: Raiders vs. Eagles

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
