Las Vegas Raiders celebrate Juneteenth, hold 'Family Reunion'

In celebration of Juneteenth, B.A.S.E.D. In Sports, an Employee Resource Group (ERG) within the Las Vegas Raiders organization hosted a "Family Reunion" on the indoor practice fields at Raiders Headquarters, Intermountain Health Performance Center.

The event also served as an opportunity to acknowledge the importance of celebrating diversity and fostering an inclusive workplace. In addition, the "Family Reunion" allowed Black-owned local businesses including Jerk Dat, Gritz Café, Simply Pure, Caked Up to showcase their respective cuisines while Flowers by Design provided centerpieces. Entertainment included performances by two Las Vegas community organizations, Broadway in the HOOD and the Hip Hop Entrepreneurship Program Academy.

B.A.S.E.D In Sports' mission is to support diversity among Black employees and create an inclusive culture for employees at every level. Through engagement, B.A.S.E.D In Sports seeks opportunities to connect, develop, and support Black talent within the organization and the Las Vegas community.

B.A.S.E.D., which stands for Black And Silver Efforts In Diversity, is one of several ERGs in place at the Raiders. The Raiders earlier this week held a presentation and panel discussion in conjunction with PRIDE month and in May celebrated Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a similar event.