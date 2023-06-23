Las Vegas Raiders celebrate Juneteenth, hold 'Family Reunion'

Jun 23, 2023 at 03:21 PM
Raiders Public Relations
In celebration of Juneteenth, B.A.S.E.D. In Sports, an Employee Resource Group (ERG) within the Las Vegas Raiders organization hosted a "Family Reunion" on the indoor practice fields at Raiders Headquarters, Intermountain Health Performance Center.

The event also served as an opportunity to acknowledge the importance of celebrating diversity and fostering an inclusive workplace. In addition, the "Family Reunion" allowed Black-owned local businesses including Jerk Dat, Gritz Café, Simply Pure, Caked Up to showcase their respective cuisines while Flowers by Design provided centerpieces. Entertainment included performances by two Las Vegas community organizations, Broadway in the HOOD and the Hip Hop Entrepreneurship Program Academy.

B.A.S.E.D In Sports' mission is to support diversity among Black employees and create an inclusive culture for employees at every level. Through engagement, B.A.S.E.D In Sports seeks opportunities to connect, develop, and support Black talent within the organization and the Las Vegas community.

B.A.S.E.D., which stands for Black And Silver Efforts In Diversity, is one of several ERGs in place at the Raiders. The Raiders earlier this week held a presentation and panel discussion in conjunction with PRIDE month and in May celebrated Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a similar event.

The Raiders were built seven decades ago on the foundation of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and the formulation of these internal groups are part of that longstanding and ongoing commitment.

Photos: B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion

In honor of Juneteenth, the Las Vegas Raiders B.A.S.E.D. in Sports group held a family reunion acknowledging the importance of celebrating diversity and fostering an inclusive workplace.

Las Vegas Raiders premium service manager Ted Nam and senior manager of premium hospitality Shan Amthabhai enjoy a game of Cornhole during the B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 36

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders premium service managers Jake Orate and Sebastian Gomez enjoy a game of Cornhole during the B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 36

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders front office receptionist Tlyssa Leyva enjoys a game of Cornhole during the B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 36

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders staff members enjoy a game of Uno during the B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 36

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior vice president and chief sales officer Qiava Martinez enjoys a game of Cornhole during the B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 36

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders manager of insights Ken Schengrund enjoys a game of Cornhole during the B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 36

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Roy Hart, office manager Dona Verner, store manager Erica Olive and front office receptionist Tlyssa Leyva pose for a photo during the B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 36

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders staff members take part in a three-legged race during the B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 36

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Attendees enjoy food in the meal room during the B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 36

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Attendees enjoy food in the meal room during the B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 36

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders merchandising coordinator Chris Shelby enjoys a game of Cornhole during the B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 36

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders retail marketing coordinator Sarah Penksa enjoys a game of Cornhole during the B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 36

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Attendees enjoy food in the meal room during the B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 36

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Attendees enjoy food in the meal room during the B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 36

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
DJ Joe Green during the B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 36

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders manager of youth football Marli Bartlett enjoys a game of Cornhole during the B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 36

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders staff members pose for a photo during the B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 36

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
DJ Patrick Cornett speaks to attendees during the B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 36

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Dancers from Broadway in the Hood perform during the B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 36

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Dancers from Broadway in the Hood perform during the B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 36

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A singer from Broadway in the Hood performs during the B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 36

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A singer from Broadway in the Hood performs during the B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 36

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders suite service manager Amir Zaffa speaks to attendees during the B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 36

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior vice president and chief financial officer Michael Crome speaks to attendees during the B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 36

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan speaks to attendees during the B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 36

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Attendees enjoy food in the meal room during the B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 36

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
DJ Joe Green during the B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 36

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders staff members enjoy a game of Spades during the B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 36

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A performer from the Hip Hop Entrepreneurship Program Academy performs during the B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 36

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A performer from the Hip Hop Entrepreneurship Program Academy performs during the B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 36

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A performer from the Hip Hop Entrepreneurship Program Academy performs during the B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 36

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A performer from the Hip Hop Entrepreneurship Program Academy performs during the B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 36

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Dancers from Broadway in the Hood perform during the B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 36

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Dancers from Broadway in the Hood perform during the B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 36

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Attendees grab their Raiders gear following the B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 36

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Attendees grab their Raiders gear following the B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 36

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
