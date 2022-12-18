Las Vegas Raiders Week 15 Inactives vs. New England Patriots

The Silver and Black face the New England Patriots in just 90 minutes.
Before kickoff, here are the inactive players for today's game:
CB Rock Ya-Sin
G Netane Muti
G Alex Bars
T Jackson Barton
DT Neil Farrell Jr.
DE Tashawn Bower
DT Andrew Billings
