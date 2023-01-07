Las Vegas Raiders Week 18 Inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Silver and Black face the Kansas City Chiefs in just 90 minutes.
Before kickoff, here are the inactive players for today's game:
QB Derek Carr
WR Chris Lacy
RB Brittain Brown
G Netane Muti
LB Darien Butler
DT Matthew Butler
DE Tashawn Bower
