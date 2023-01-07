Las Vegas Raiders Week 18 Inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Jan 07, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Raiders Public Relations
The Silver and Black face the Kansas City Chiefs in just 90 minutes.

Before kickoff, here are the inactive players for today's game:

QB Derek Carr

WR Chris Lacy

RB Brittain Brown

G Netane Muti

LB Darien Butler

DT Matthew Butler

DE Tashawn Bower

