Raiders sign G Marquel Harrell

May 06, 2021 at 01:40 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
2020-generic-helmet-main

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent G Marquel Harrell, the club announced Thursday.

Harrell originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent who signed with the Buffalo Bills following the 2020 NFL Draft. Harrell spent the virtual offseason with the club and was later signed to their practice squad in December for the remaining five contests of the campaign.

A 6-foot-3, 307-pound guard and native of Fairburn, Ga., Harrell spent five seasons at Auburn and appeared in 43 games with 31 starts during his time with the Tigers. He was a two-year starter from 2018-19, being named third-team All-SEC by Phil Steele for his contributions in 2018. Harrell was also a five-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll while with the program.

Photos: New Raiders G Marquel Harrell

View photos of new Raiders guard Marquel Harrell in action. Harrell originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent who signed with the Bills following the 2020 NFL Draft.

G Marquel Harrell Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2020)
1 / 6

G Marquel Harrell

Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2020)

Associated Press
G Marquel Harrell Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2020)
2 / 6

G Marquel Harrell

Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2020)

Michael Woods/Associated Press
G Marquel Harrell Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2020)
3 / 6

G Marquel Harrell

Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2020)

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
G Marquel Harrell Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2020)
4 / 6

G Marquel Harrell

Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2020)

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
G Marquel Harrell Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2020)
5 / 6

G Marquel Harrell

Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2020)

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
G Marquel Harrell Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2020)
6 / 6

G Marquel Harrell

Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2020)

Thomas Graning/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders sign CB Casey Hayward Jr.

A versatile corner and defensive leader, Hayward Jr. joins the Silver and Black having spent his first nine years with the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Raiders trade up again, select safety Tyree Gillespie with the No. 143 overall pick

For the second time in two days, GM Mike Mayock used some draft capital to go get a safety.
news

Raiders sign TE Carson Williams

Williams, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end, joins the Silver and Black for his first NFL season.
news

Raiders sign CB Rasul Douglas

Douglas joins the Raiders after stints with the Philadelphia Eagles (2017-19) and Carolina Panthers (2020).
news

Raiders sign S Karl Joseph

Joseph returns to the Raiders after completing a one-year stint with the Cleveland Browns in 2020.
news

Raiders sign Kolton Miller to multi-year extension

Miller was the team's first pick (15th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft and has started in all 46 appearances for the Silver and Black since his rookie season.
news

Raiders sign WR Willie Snead

Over his six-year career, Snead has appeared in 86 contests with 48 starts, compiling 275 receptions for 3,393 yards and 16 touchdowns.
news

Raiders re-sign G/T Denzelle Good

Good originally joined the Raiders after being claimed via waivers from the Indianapolis Colts prior to Week 14 during the 2018 campaign season.
news

Raiders re-sign G Richie Incognito

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed G Richie Incognito, the club announced Wednesday.
news

Raiders sign C Nick Martin

Martin joins the Silver and Black after spending five seasons (2016-20) with the Houston Texans, starting all 62 games he appeared in with the club.
news

Raiders re-sign CB Nevin Lawson

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed CB Nevin Lawson, the club announced Tuesday.
Advertising