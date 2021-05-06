Raiders sign G Marquel Harrell

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent G Marquel Harrell, the club announced Thursday.
Harrell originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent who signed with the Buffalo Bills following the 2020 NFL Draft. Harrell spent the virtual offseason with the club and was later signed to their practice squad in December for the remaining five contests of the campaign.
A 6-foot-3, 307-pound guard and native of Fairburn, Ga., Harrell spent five seasons at Auburn and appeared in 43 games with 31 starts during his time with the Tigers. He was a two-year starter from 2018-19, being named third-team All-SEC by Phil Steele for his contributions in 2018. Harrell was also a five-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll while with the program.
View photos of new Raiders guard Marquel Harrell in action. Harrell originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent who signed with the Bills following the 2020 NFL Draft.