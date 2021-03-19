Las Vegas Raiders sign WR John Brown

Mar 19, 2021 at 10:53 AM
Raiders Public Relations
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent WR John Brown, the club announced Friday.

Brown, a 5-foot-11, 178-pound wide receiver, was originally drafted in the third round (91st overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He spent four seasons (2014-17) with the club before having a one-year stint in Baltimore in 2018 and most recently spent the past two seasons in Buffalo. Over his seven-year career, Brown has appeared in 96 contests and made 65 starts, totaling 320 receptions for 4,748 yards and 31 touchdowns. In eight postseason appearances, Brown has recorded 27 receptions for 289 yards.

Last season, Brown appeared in nine contests and made eight starts, missing five games due to injury. He registered 33 receptions for 458 yards and three scores. In 2019, he totaled career highs with 72 receptions for 1,060 yards, surpassing the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the second time in his career. His 1,060 receiving yards ranked ninth-most in the AFC. Brown started in 15 contests in 2018 and compiled 42 receptions for 715 yards and five touchdowns in his lone campaign with the Ravens.

Brown appeared in 56 games and made 27 starts over his four seasons with the Cardinals, compiling 173 receptions for 2,515 yards and 17 touchdown receptions. In 2015, he started in 11-of-15 games and recorded his first 1,000-yard season while posting a career-high seven touchdown receptions. As a rookie in 2014, Brown appeared in all 16 games and set an NFL rookie record with four game-winning touchdown receptions.

A native of Homestead, Fla., Brown began his collegiate career at Mars Hills University in 2008 before finishing his final three years of eligibility at Pittsburg State (2011-13). He started 34-of-36 games at Pittsburg State and set school career records with 185 receptions for 3,387 yards and 34 touchdowns. As a senior in 2013, Brown was a consensus All-American and unanimous All-MIAA first-team choice, while garnering Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and All-Super Region III accolades.

Photos: New Raiders WR John Brown

Take a look at action photos of new Raiders wide receiver John Brown. Over his seven-year career, Brown has appeared in 96 contests and made 65 starts, totaling 320 receptions for 4,748 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Advertising