Las Vegas Raiders Week 17 Inactives vs. Indianapolis Colts

Jan 02, 2022 at 08:30 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
w17-inactives-thumb-colts

The Silver and Black face the Indianapolis Colts in just 90 minutes.

Before kickoff, here are the inactive players for today's matchup:

CB Amik Robertson

S Jordan Brown

LB Justin March-Lillard

T Jackson Barton

DT Johnathan Hankins

