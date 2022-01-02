Las Vegas Raiders Week 17 Inactives vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Silver and Black face the Indianapolis Colts in just 90 minutes.
Before kickoff, here are the inactive players for today's matchup:
CB Amik Robertson
S Jordan Brown
LB Justin March-Lillard
T Jackson Barton
DT Johnathan Hankins
