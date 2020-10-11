Las Vegas Raiders Week 5 Inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Silver and Black face the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs in just 90 minutes.
Prior to kickoff, here are the inactive players for today's game:
DT Maliek Collins
WR Bryan Edwards
S Dallin Leavitt
T Brandon Parker
G Patrick Omameh
The Silver and Black face the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs in just 90 minutes.
Prior to kickoff, here are the inactive players for today's game:
DT Maliek Collins
WR Bryan Edwards
S Dallin Leavitt
T Brandon Parker
G Patrick Omameh
Before the Raiders take the field at Allegiant Stadium, take a look at the inactive players for today's game.
Before the Raiders take the field at Gillette Stadium, take a look at the inactive players for today's game.
Before the Raiders take the field for the first time at Allegiant Stadium, take a look at the inactive players for tonight's game.
Before the Raiders take the field for the first time in 2020, take a look at the inactive players for today's game.
The last regular-season game of the year has finally come and the Silver and Black need to handle business at Empower Field at Mile High.
The Oakland Raiders are prepared for one final regular-season with the Los Angeles Chargers; here are the inactive players.
Before the Raiders take the field one last time at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, take a look at the inactive players for today's game.
The Oakland Raiders are back at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum and ready to defend their home turf.
See which players won't be suiting up for the Week 13 AFC West showdown in Kansas City.
The Oakland Raiders are back on the road and looking for another win to extend their winning streak.