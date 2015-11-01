Latavius Murray Quietly Shines In Win Over New York Jets

And after Sunday's effort against a top-ranked defense, the Raiders ground attack appears to be capable of quite a bit.

Last season the Raiders only managed to get a single 100-yard performance from their running backs, (it was Murray Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs), but through just eight weeks this season they already have two.

After Sunday's game, Murray has carried the ball 115 times for 534 yards and is on pace to reach the 1,000-yard mark, and if he were to do so, he would the first Raider to reach that plateau since Darren McFadden in 2012.

"We take a lot of pride in getting our running backs their yards and keeping the quarterback clean," right tackle Austin Howard said postgame. "That's huge for us up front, absolutely huge."

The Raiders offensive line as a whole shone Sunday, and although they spring-boarded Murray to a 100-yard game and kept quarterback Derek Carr clean yet again, Howard knows that the group is capable of much more.

"We're still building," Howard said. "It all starts with preparation. We learn new ways to have success on the field each and every week, and that's what we're good at, finding ways to have success on the field as an offense, as an offensive line and we need to keep building on it each and every week."