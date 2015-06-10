Latavius Murray Ready to Run

Marcel Reece's Leadership Invaluable**

Fullback Marcel Reece has been a staple in the running backs room since Murray was drafted in 2013.

"A great leader, and he's become a good friend of mine. It helps a lot with him being in the room and him being the pro that he is."

Running Game Crucial to Success

"We know on the offensive line, we know in the running back room how important the running game is to this offense. They make it a big emphasis to us. We know how important it is for us to run the ball in order for this offense to be successful. We definitely take that into consideration every day."

Setting High Standards

Murray's expects a lot out of himself on a daily basis, which is allowing the 6'3" back to consistently improve.

"For me, I put a lot of pressure on myself. I would think any person does. I just know how important it is. This is a big year for me and I know what I need to do to go out there and prove myself. I hold myself to a high standard."

Considers Himself a Complete Back

It's not just about gaining yards; there's a lot more that a running back can contribute. Murray believes he can be a complete back for the Raiders.

"I'd like to think that I am a complete back, as far as knowing my assignments and protections and being a running back that can catch the ball out of the backfield, I think the little things I can be better at like techniques. Other than that, I feel I can do those things. I know my assignments. I know who to block. Again, I think I can be a threat out of the backfield. As long as I am just getting better every day and improving in all areas, I think I'll be just fine."

Bernie Parmalee Setting Solid Foundation

Running backs coach Bernie Parmalee played nine years in the NFL. His experience as a player and his abilities as a coach have made an impression of Murray.