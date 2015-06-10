Latavius Murray Ready to Run

Jun 10, 2015 at 09:10 AM

RB Latavius Murray doesn't have a ton of playing experience, but he has made the most of his opportunities. Coming into the 2015 offseason, Murray has a legitimate chance to earn the starting role in the Raiders backfield.

The third-year back spoke with the media following the second practice of Mandatory Mini-Camp.

Always Trying to Get Better

Murray knows he's in a different place coming into 2015 than he was in 2014, but he is not taking it for granted.

"It really hasn't been a big difference. I still know I have a lot to prove. I'm still going out there and competing against the other guys in the room, just like I was the first two years. Being healthy this year is a difference obviously."

**

Marcel Reece's Leadership Invaluable**

Fullback Marcel Reece has been a staple in the running backs room since Murray was drafted in 2013.

"A great leader, and he's become a good friend of mine. It helps a lot with him being in the room and him being the pro that he is."

Running Game Crucial to Success

"We know on the offensive line, we know in the running back room how important the running game is to this offense. They make it a big emphasis to us. We know how important it is for us to run the ball in order for this offense to be successful. We definitely take that into consideration every day."

Setting High Standards

Murray's expects a lot out of himself on a daily basis, which is allowing the 6'3" back to consistently improve.

"For me, I put a lot of pressure on myself. I would think any person does. I just know how important it is. This is a big year for me and I know what I need to do to go out there and prove myself. I hold myself to a high standard."

Considers Himself a Complete Back

It's not just about gaining yards; there's a lot more that a running back can contribute. Murray believes he can be a complete back for the Raiders.

"I'd like to think that I am a complete back, as far as knowing my assignments and protections and being a running back that can catch the ball out of the backfield, I think the little things I can be better at like techniques. Other than that, I feel I can do those things. I know my assignments. I know who to block. Again, I think I can be a threat out of the backfield. As long as I am just getting better every day and improving in all areas, I think I'll be just fine."

Bernie Parmalee Setting Solid Foundation

Running backs coach Bernie Parmalee played nine years in the NFL. His experience as a player and his abilities as a coach have made an impression of Murray.

* *"He fits in well. I love the energy he brings every day. He's pushing us every day to bring the best out of us."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.
Advertising