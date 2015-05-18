Let Phase 3 Begin

May 18, 2015 at 09:00 AM

Offseason Workouts - May 18

The Raiders were on the field for the final day of Phase 2 of the Offseason Workout Program.

DT Leon Orr
DT Leon Orr

Tony Gonzales
DL C.J. Wilson
DL C.J. Wilson

Tony Gonzales
DE Justin Tuck
DE Justin Tuck

Tony Gonzales
DE Mario Edwards Jr.
DE Mario Edwards Jr.

Tony Gonzales
DE Shelby Harris
DE Shelby Harris

Tony Gonzales
DE Denico Autry
DE Denico Autry

Tony Gonzales
S Jonathan Dowling
S Jonathan Dowling

Tony Gonzales
S Brandian Ross
S Brandian Ross

Tony Gonzales
CB Travell Dixon
CB Travell Dixon

Tony Gonzales
DT Justin Ellis
DT Justin Ellis

Tony Gonzales
CB TJ Carrie
CB TJ Carrie

Tony Gonzales
LB Ben Heeney
LB Ben Heeney

Tony Gonzales
RB Trent Richardson
RB Trent Richardson

Tony Gonzales
LB Ray-Ray Armstrong
LB Ray-Ray Armstrong

Tony Gonzales
RB George Atkinson III
RB George Atkinson III

Tony Gonzales
TE Mychal Rivera
TE Mychal Rivera

Tony Gonzales
S Jonathan Dowling
S Jonathan Dowling

Tony Gonzales
LB Josh Shirley
LB Josh Shirley

Tony Gonzales
S Jimmy Hall
S Jimmy Hall

Tony Gonzales
WR Andre Debose
WR Andre Debose

Tony Gonzales
FB Marcel Reece
FB Marcel Reece

Tony Gonzales
QB Derek Carr
QB Derek Carr

Tony Gonzales
TE Mychal Rivera
TE Mychal Rivera

Tony Gonzales
TE Scott Simonson
TE Scott Simonson

Tony Gonzales
TE Clive Walford
TE Clive Walford

Tony Gonzales
QBs Matt McGloin and Cody Fajardo
QBs Matt McGloin and Cody Fajardo

Tony Gonzales
QB Christian Ponder and QBs coach Todd Downing
QB Christian Ponder and QBs coach Todd Downing

Tony Gonzales
DE Shelby Harris
DE Shelby Harris

Tony Gonzales
Special Teams Coordinator Brad Seely
Special Teams Coordinator Brad Seely

Tony Gonzales
Offensive Coordinator Bill Musgrave
Offensive Coordinator Bill Musgrave

Tony Gonzales
RB Trent Richardson
RB Trent Richardson

Tony Gonzales
CB Dexter McDonald
CB Dexter McDonald

Tony Gonzales
Assistant defensive backs coach Rod Woodson
Assistant defensive backs coach Rod Woodson

Tony Gonzales
CB Neiko Thorpe
CB Neiko Thorpe

Tony Gonzales
CB Rob Daniel
CB Rob Daniel

Tony Gonzales
CB Dexter McDonald
CB Dexter McDonald

Tony Gonzales
TE Mychal Rivera
TE Mychal Rivera

Tony Gonzales
TE Lee Smith
TE Lee Smith

Tony Gonzales
Offseason Workouts - May 18
Tony Gonzales
S Charles Woodson
S Charles Woodson

Tony Gonzales
S Nate Allen
S Nate Allen

Tony Gonzales
S Jonathan Dowling
S Jonathan Dowling

Tony Gonzales
LB Malcolm Smith
LB Malcolm Smith

Tony Gonzales
TE Gabe Holmes and tight ends coach Bobby Johnson
TE Gabe Holmes and tight ends coach Bobby Johnson

Tony Gonzales
LB Sio Moore
LB Sio Moore

Tony Gonzales
CB Neiko Thorpe and LB Sio Moore
CB Neiko Thorpe and LB Sio Moore

Tony Gonzales
Phase 3 of the Raiders Offseason Workout Program begins tomorrow, which consists of three weeks of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and one week of a Mandatory Mini-Camp.

Get to Know the 2015 Raiders

Check out who's currently on the roster for the Oakland Raiders.

Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (56)
Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (56)

S Nate Allen
S Nate Allen

LB Ray-Ray Armstrong
LB Ray-Ray Armstrong

S Larry Asante
S Larry Asante

DE Denico Autry
DE Denico Autry

LB Neiron Ball
LB Neiron Ball

OL Khalif Barnes
OL Khalif Barnes

G Tony Bergstrom
G Tony Bergstrom

WR Brice Butler
WR Brice Butler

QB Derek Carr
QB Derek Carr

CB TJ Carrie
CB TJ Carrie

WR Amari Cooper
WR Amari Cooper

LS Jon Condo
LS Jon Condo

WR Michael Crabtree
WR Michael Crabtree

DE Mario Edwards Jr.
DE Mario Edwards Jr.

DT Justin Ellis
DT Justin Ellis

G Jon Feliciano
G Jon Feliciano

CB DJ Hayden
CB DJ Hayden

LB Ben Heeney
LB Ben Heeney

RB Roy Helu, Jr.
RB Roy Helu, Jr.

WR Andre Holmes
WR Andre Holmes

TE Gabe Holmes
TE Gabe Holmes

OL Austin Howard
OL Austin Howard

C Rodney Hudson
C Rodney Hudson

G Gabe Jackson
G Gabe Jackson

K Sebastian Janikowski
K Sebastian Janikowski

RB Taiwan Jones
RB Taiwan Jones

P Marquette King
P Marquette King

LB Curtis Lofton
LB Curtis Lofton

LB Khalil Mack
LB Khalil Mack

DE Benson Mayowa
DE Benson Mayowa

T Matt McCants
T Matt McCants

CB Dexter McDonald
CB Dexter McDonald

DT Stacy McGee
DT Stacy McGee

CB Keith McGill
CB Keith McGill

QB Matt McGloin
QB Matt McGloin

RB Latavius Murray
RB Latavius Murray

FB Jamize Olawale
FB Jamize Olawale

T Donald Penn
T Donald Penn

FB Marcel Reece
FB Marcel Reece

TE Mychal Rivera
TE Mychal Rivera

WR Seth Roberts
WR Seth Roberts

TE Lee Smith
TE Lee Smith

LB Malcolm Smith
LB Malcolm Smith

WR Rod Streater
WR Rod Streater

CB Neiko Thorpe
CB Neiko Thorpe

DE Justin Tuck
DE Justin Tuck

TE Clive Walford
TE Clive Walford

T J'Marcus Webb
T J'Marcus Webb

DT Dan Williams
DT Dan Williams

FS Charles Woodson
FS Charles Woodson

During OTAs, teams are not permitted contact, but are allowed seven-on-seven, nine-on-seven and 11-on-11 drills. These sessions, along with the Mini-Camp, are the final team activities the players will experience until Training Camp begins in late July.

Additionally, this will be the first time both rookies and veterans will practice together with their helmets on.

During Week 1 of OTAs, which will last three days, media will have access Tuesday. Following practice, Head Coach Jack Del Rio will answer questions from the media. You can watch live on Raiders.com. Requested players will also address the media and coverage of those interviews will be found on Raiders.com.

Behind-the-scenes video will be posted on the website Tuesday afternoon and you will find complete photo galleries on Raiders.com after every 2015 OTA practice.

