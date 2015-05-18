Let Phase 3 Begin

During OTAs, teams are not permitted contact, but are allowed seven-on-seven, nine-on-seven and 11-on-11 drills. These sessions, along with the Mini-Camp, are the final team activities the players will experience until Training Camp begins in late July.

Additionally, this will be the first time both rookies and veterans will practice together with their helmets on.

During Week 1 of OTAs, which will last three days, media will have access Tuesday. Following practice, Head Coach Jack Del Rio will answer questions from the media. You can watch live on Raiders.com. Requested players will also address the media and coverage of those interviews will be found on Raiders.com.