Lifelong Raiders fan attends her first ever NFL game at 93 years old

Helen Emerson, 93, made some new friends last Friday at Allegiant Stadium.

Emerson, accompanied by her daughter, attended her first NFL game to see the Raiders defeat the New England Patriots 23-6. The 93-year-old has been a lifelong Raiders fan since their AFL days in the early 1960s, listening to their radio broadcasts in the Bay Area, but she had never been able to attend a game.

"I started listening to Sunday games, and after awhile they were always winning. I started looking into them once television started broadcasting their games," said Emerson. "To see the precision those guys played with to win games amazed me. It was captivating."

She said her "mouth dropped" as she entered the Raiders' new Las Vegas stadium, got to cheer for her team with fans of all ages and even see alumni from every decade of the franchise during a special halftime ceremony.

Most importantly, she saw her team get the victory.