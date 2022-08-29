Lifelong Raiders fan attends her first ever NFL game at 93 years old

Aug 29, 2022
Levi Edwards

Helen Emerson, 93, made some new friends last Friday at Allegiant Stadium.

Emerson, accompanied by her daughter, attended her first NFL game to see the Raiders defeat the New England Patriots 23-6. The 93-year-old has been a lifelong Raiders fan since their AFL days in the early 1960s, listening to their radio broadcasts in the Bay Area, but she had never been able to attend a game.

"I started listening to Sunday games, and after awhile they were always winning. I started looking into them once television started broadcasting their games," said Emerson. "To see the precision those guys played with to win games amazed me. It was captivating."

She said her "mouth dropped" as she entered the Raiders' new Las Vegas stadium, got to cheer for her team with fans of all ages and even see alumni from every decade of the franchise during a special halftime ceremony.

Most importantly, she saw her team get the victory.

"They got to win. I told myself, 'They have to win.' And they did, they won handsomely," Emerson said. "They were winning from the start and they never let up"

When asked what impressed her the most about Allegiant Stadium, she mentioned the "amazing" atmosphere of the venue and the energetic crowd around her.

The hospitality the game day staff showed her and her daughter also added to her pleasant experience of what was her first, and certainly not last, Silver and Black matchup.

"I'm already excited to go to another game," she said with a smile.

Sights of the Game: Preseason Week 3 Gameday Entertainment vs. Patriots

Get an exclusive look at the gameday entertainment from the Raiders' Week 3 preseason victory against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders broadcasters Lincoln Kennedy and Jason Horowitz unveil a photo of Raiders alumnus David Humm during a ceremony dedicating the broadcast booth as "The David Humm Broadcast Booth" before the Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
A photo of Las Vegas Raiders alumnus David Humm on the wall in the press box after dedicating the broadcast booth as "The David Humm Broadcast Booth" before the Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and Tom Humm hug during a ceremony dedicating the broadcast booth as "The David Humm Broadcast Booth" before the Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and Courtney Humm hug during a ceremony dedicating the broadcast booth as "The David Humm Broadcast Booth" before the Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Courtney Humm, Tom Humm and Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis tour the broadcaster booth during a ceremony dedicating the broadcast booth "The David Humm Broadcast Booth" before the Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders House Band performs before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders House Band performs before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders House Band performs before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders House Band performs before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders House Band performs before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders House Band performs before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) with singer and actress Jordin Sparks before she performs the national anthem at the Las Vegas Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Singer and actress Jordin Sparks before performing the national anthem at the Las Vegas Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Singer and actress Jordin Sparks performs the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
The American flag is displayed by Personal Seat License (PSL) holders on the field during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Singer and actress Jordin Sparks performs the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Family members of Las Vegas Raiders alumnus David Humm light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Family members of Las Vegas Raiders alumnus David Humm light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Family members of Las Vegas Raiders alumnus David Humm sign a plaque for the the Al Davis Memorial torch before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders House Band performs during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Tim Brown on the field during an alumni celebration at halftime of the Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Mike Haynes on the field during an alumni celebration at halftime of the Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Richie Incognito on the field during an alumni celebration at halftime of the Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Raymond Chester on the field during an alumni celebration at halftime of the Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Fred Biletnikoff on the field during an alumni celebration at halftime of the Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Marcus Allen on the field during an alumni celebration at halftime of the Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Mike Haynes on the field during an alumni celebration at halftime of the Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Bill Romanowski on the field during an alumni celebration at halftime of the Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Steve Wisniewski on the field during an alumni celebration at halftime of the Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumni on the field during an alumni celebration at halftime of the Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumni on the field during an alumni celebration at halftime of the Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Ted Hendricks on the field during an alumni celebration at halftime of the Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumni on the field during an alumni celebration at halftime of the Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Fred Biletnikoff on the field during an alumni celebration at halftime of the Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Ronald Foster on the field during an alumni celebration at halftime of the Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Manase Tonga on the field during an alumni celebration at halftime of the Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders broadcaster JT the Brick on the field during an alumni celebration at halftime of the Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumni on the field during an alumni celebration at halftime of the Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Fred Biletnikoff is interviewed by broadcaster JT the Brick on the field during an alumni celebration at halftime of the Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Jim Plunkett is interviewed by broadcaster JT the Brick on the field during an alumni celebration at halftime of the Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Marcus Allen is interviewed by broadcaster JT the Brick on the field during an alumni celebration at halftime of the Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Rich Gannon with quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field during an alumni celebration at halftime of the Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Richie Incognito and center Andre James (68) on the field during an alumni celebration at halftime of the Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Henry Lawrence performs with the Raiders House Band during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Henry Lawrence performs with the Raiders House Band during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Henry Lawrence performs with the Raiders House Band during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Henry Lawrence performs with the Raiders House Band during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders House Band performs during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
