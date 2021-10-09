Ludacris to perform at halftime on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium

Oct 09, 2021 at 02:20 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Ludacris_thumb_10821

HENDERSON, Nev. – Ludacris will provide halftime entertainment this Sunday when the Las Vegas Raiders host the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium.

The rapper, actor and philanthropist rode rap's Dirty South movement in the early 2000s to immediate widespread popularity and commercial success. Beyond music, Ludacris has acted in multiple hit movies such as Hustle & Flow, Crash and the Fast & Furious franchise. Ludacris has won three Grammy Awards and an MTV Video Music Award, while having multiple albums going 2X Platinum or better.

Ludacris joins a lofty list of entertainers to perform during halftime of Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium in 2021. Rap icons Too Short and Ice Cube performed at intermission of the Raiders' regular season opener on September 13. Lifelong Raiders fan and entertainment superstar Carlos Santana put on a stirring two-song set at halftime of the August 14 game, the first with fans at Allegiant Stadium.

Related Content

news

Journey's Neal Schon to perform National Anthem on Sunday

The three-time Hall of Fame and Grammy Award winning artist is one of the most accomplished and recognized guitarists and songwriters worldwide. 
news

Tommy White to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch

Las Vegas Labor Union Leader Tommy White will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to Sunday's Las Vegas Raiders game versus Chicago at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Arnette, Mullen Jr. and Carrier placed on IR

The Silver and Black made a handful of roster moves Saturday.
news

Superstar magician Criss Angel has special performance set for pregame Sunday in recognition of 'Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer' initiative

Angel's performance is being kept under wraps while safety crews work behind the scenes, but is sure to be on par with his reputation as "the most influential and imitated magician of the modern era."
news

Raiders sign CB Brandon Facyson from Chargers' practice squad

Facyson originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Chargers in 2018.
news

Raiders offer alternate screening Saturday (9 am-5 pm) and Sunday (9 am-2 pm) at Allegiant Stadium for fans attending October 10 game vs. Chicago

Fans urged to complete alternate screening, vaccinations prior to gameday to avoid lines.
news

Raiders bring NFL's Latinx Heritage Month celebration to Las Vegas

As part of the NFL's Latinx Heritage Month, the Raiders hosted 50 youth from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada for an afternoon celebration at the Discovery Children's Museum.
news

Raiders place Richie Incognito on IR, sign Trey Ragas

Ragas originally signed with the Silver and Black as an undrafted free agent in May 2021 before joining the club's practice squad.
news

Steve Wynn to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch

Wynn was one of the first to lend support and meet with Raiders Owner Mark Davis and was a champion of bringing the Raiders to Las Vegas.
news

Tom Flores' grandson to perform National Anthem on Sunday

Brian is a New York-based actor who has starred on Broadway and around the country in numerous theatrical and televised productions.
news

Raider Nation invited to celebration for Tom Flores this Sunday

The Raiders Legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee will be honored at halftime during a ceremony that will include teammates and players from Tom's legendary career with the Raiders.
Advertising