Ludacris to perform at halftime on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium

HENDERSON, Nev. – Ludacris will provide halftime entertainment this Sunday when the Las Vegas Raiders host the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium.

The rapper, actor and philanthropist rode rap's Dirty South movement in the early 2000s to immediate widespread popularity and commercial success. Beyond music, Ludacris has acted in multiple hit movies such as Hustle & Flow, Crash and the Fast & Furious franchise. Ludacris has won three Grammy Awards and an MTV Video Music Award, while having multiple albums going 2X Platinum or better.