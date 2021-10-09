Ludacris to perform at halftime on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium

HENDERSON, Nev. – Ludacris will provide halftime entertainment this Sunday when the Las Vegas Raiders host the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium.
The rapper, actor and philanthropist rode rap's Dirty South movement in the early 2000s to immediate widespread popularity and commercial success. Beyond music, Ludacris has acted in multiple hit movies such as Hustle & Flow, Crash and the Fast & Furious franchise. Ludacris has won three Grammy Awards and an MTV Video Music Award, while having multiple albums going 2X Platinum or better.
Ludacris joins a lofty list of entertainers to perform during halftime of Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium in 2021. Rap icons Too Short and Ice Cube performed at intermission of the Raiders' regular season opener on September 13. Lifelong Raiders fan and entertainment superstar Carlos Santana put on a stirring two-song set at halftime of the August 14 game, the first with fans at Allegiant Stadium.