Madden 21: Revealing the 2020 Las Vegas Raiders' ratings

Every year, NFL players and fans await the biggest reveal of the year — the Madden ratings.

It might be just a video game to some people, but the ratings are polarizing and spark debates over who's worthy of their rank... or who deserves more respect.

The full list of ratings were released by EA on Monday and I'm sure you're anxious to see how your favorite members of the Silver and Black compare to the rest of the league. If you've been following closely, it was announced last week that phenom RB Josh Jacobs ranks inside the top 10 running backs and Henry Ruggs III has a 98 speed rating, ranking second behind Tyreek Hill.

We've been teased enough; let's dive into the full list.

The Top Guys

Everyone knows the Raiders have one of the best — if not the best — offensive line in the NFL, which is why center Rodney Hudson, Richie Incognito and tackle Trent Brown are three of the highest ranked players on the squad. If you plan on establishing a pocket presence in Madden 21, look no further than the Raiders offensive line.

While Josh Jacobs has the dominant big fellas blocking for him, the former University of Alabama running back has superb vision and agility to get to the second level of defenses. The pairing of Jacobs and the Raiders offensive line are more than enough to give opposing defensive coordinators a hard time, and they should strike fear into the eyes of your Madden rival.