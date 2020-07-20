Madden 21: Revealing the 2020 Las Vegas Raiders' ratings

Every year, NFL players and fans await the biggest reveal of the year — the Madden ratings.
It might be just a video game to some people, but the ratings are polarizing and spark debates over who's worthy of their rank... or who deserves more respect.
The full list of ratings were released by EA on Monday and I'm sure you're anxious to see how your favorite members of the Silver and Black compare to the rest of the league. If you've been following closely, it was announced last week that phenom RB Josh Jacobs ranks inside the top 10 running backs and Henry Ruggs III has a 98 speed rating, ranking second behind Tyreek Hill.
We've been teased enough; let's dive into the full list.
The Top Guys
Everyone knows the Raiders have one of the best — if not the best — offensive line in the NFL, which is why center Rodney Hudson, Richie Incognito and tackle Trent Brown are three of the highest ranked players on the squad. If you plan on establishing a pocket presence in Madden 21, look no further than the Raiders offensive line.
While Josh Jacobs has the dominant big fellas blocking for him, the former University of Alabama running back has superb vision and agility to get to the second level of defenses. The pairing of Jacobs and the Raiders offensive line are more than enough to give opposing defensive coordinators a hard time, and they should strike fear into the eyes of your Madden rival.
Here are the top five players on the Raiders, according to Madden:
|Player
|Position
|Overall
|Rodney Hudson
|C
|93
|Richie Incognito
|G
|90
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|88
|Trent Brown
|T
|87
|Darren Waller
|TE
|85
The Rookies
If you reference last year's Madden ratings, I think it's safe to say that the majority of the Raiders' rookie class exceeded expectations. Nearly all of the rookies from 2019 played an important role in establishing the team's identity moving forward, and the same is expected for the 2020 group.
Henry Ruggs III & Co. are next in line to take the league by storm. Following the 2020 NFL Draft, analysts praised Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden for once again piecing together a talented rookie class on paper. Ruggs is the top wide receiver in the 2020 Draft Class with an overall rating of 76, but I think that will tick up by Week 2.
Here's every rookie's overall rating:
|Player
|Position
|Overall
|Henry Ruggs III
|WR
|76
|Damon Arnette
|CB
|70
|Lynn Bowden Jr.
|RB
|69
|Bryan Edwards
|WR
|70
|Tanner Muse
|LB
|67
|John Simpson
|G
|65
|Amik Robertson
|CB
|68
The Speedsters
The Raiders are coming for the title of fastest team in the AFC West. The Kansas City Chiefs might have the fastest player in the league on the roster, but Henry Ruggs III is nipping at his heels and he's not the only guy on the roster with jet engines for legs.
In total, the Silver and Black have 14 players with a speed rating of 90 or higher. Both sides of the ball have improved this offseason and with speed at virtually every position, the Raiders are going to be a hard team to stop in real life and in Madden.
Here are the fastest guys on the team:
|Player
|Position
|Speed
|Agility
|Acceleration
|Henry Ruggs III
|WR
|98
|87
|97
|Rico Gafford
|WR
|96
|80
|94
|Keisean Nixon
|CB
|92
|80
|91
|Tyrell Williams
|WR
|92
|95
|92
|Johnathan Abram
|S
|91
|84
|89
The Literally Underrated
Everyone has haters, but these guys are being disrespected and I won't stand for it — not that they need me to vouch for them.
Cory Littleton, arguably the Raiders' biggest free agent acquisition this offseason, has an overall rating of 78. Now, can someone explain to me how a guy that's regarded as one of the top modern-day linebackers and premier playmakers on defense by a handful of NFL pundits is less than an 80?
Littleton's rating is egregious, but it's not as disrespectful as Derek Carr's rating. The Raiders' franchise quarterback has been the subject of some unfair criticism in the past year, and with an overall rating of 79 — one point down from last year — the Madden raters are giving Carr some extra fuel to prove the critics wrong in 2020. Carr set career highs in numerous statistical categories last year, and if fans have it their way, the raters will eat their words soon enough.
A few of the literally underrated players:
|Player
|Position
|Overall
|Derek Carr
|QB
|79
|Gabe Jackson
|G
|79
|Cory Littleton
|LB
|78
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|77
|Kolton Miller
|LT
|73
Madden 21 is set to release on August 25, so make sure you grab a copy fast. You can view the full list of Madden ratings here.