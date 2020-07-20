Monday, Jul 20, 2020 12:57 PM

Madden 21: Revealing the 2020 Las Vegas Raiders' ratings

Martin_Kyle_authors
Kyle Martin

Lead Digital Content Producer

Every year, NFL players and fans await the biggest reveal of the year — the Madden ratings.

It might be just a video game to some people, but the ratings are polarizing and spark debates over who's worthy of their rank... or who deserves more respect.

The full list of ratings were released by EA on Monday and I'm sure you're anxious to see how your favorite members of the Silver and Black compare to the rest of the league. If you've been following closely, it was announced last week that phenom RB Josh Jacobs ranks inside the top 10 running backs and Henry Ruggs III has a 98 speed rating, ranking second behind Tyreek Hill.

We've been teased enough; let's dive into the full list.

The Top Guys

Everyone knows the Raiders have one of the best — if not the best — offensive line in the NFL, which is why center Rodney Hudson, Richie Incognito and tackle Trent Brown are three of the highest ranked players on the squad. If you plan on establishing a pocket presence in Madden 21, look no further than the Raiders offensive line.

While Josh Jacobs has the dominant big fellas blocking for him, the former University of Alabama running back has superb vision and agility to get to the second level of defenses. The pairing of Jacobs and the Raiders offensive line are more than enough to give opposing defensive coordinators a hard time, and they should strike fear into the eyes of your Madden rival.

Here are the top five players on the Raiders, according to Madden:

Table inside Article
Player Position Overall
Rodney Hudson C 93
Richie Incognito G 90
Josh Jacobs RB 88
Trent Brown T 87
Darren Waller TE 85

The Rookies

If you reference last year's Madden ratings, I think it's safe to say that the majority of the Raiders' rookie class exceeded expectations. Nearly all of the rookies from 2019 played an important role in establishing the team's identity moving forward, and the same is expected for the 2020 group.

Henry Ruggs III & Co. are next in line to take the league by storm. Following the 2020 NFL Draft, analysts praised Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden for once again piecing together a talented rookie class on paper. Ruggs is the top wide receiver in the 2020 Draft Class with an overall rating of 76, but I think that will tick up by Week 2.

Here's every rookie's overall rating:

Table inside Article
Player Position Overall
Henry Ruggs III WR 76
Damon Arnette CB 70
Lynn Bowden Jr. RB 69
Bryan Edwards WR 70
Tanner Muse LB 67
John Simpson G 65
Amik Robertson CB 68

The Speedsters

The Raiders are coming for the title of fastest team in the AFC West. The Kansas City Chiefs might have the fastest player in the league on the roster, but Henry Ruggs III is nipping at his heels and he's not the only guy on the roster with jet engines for legs.

In total, the Silver and Black have 14 players with a speed rating of 90 or higher. Both sides of the ball have improved this offseason and with speed at virtually every position, the Raiders are going to be a hard team to stop in real life and in Madden.

Here are the fastest guys on the team:

Table inside Article
Player Position Speed Agility Acceleration
Henry Ruggs III WR 98 87 97
Rico Gafford WR 96 80 94
Keisean Nixon CB 92 80 91
Tyrell Williams WR 92 95 92
Johnathan Abram S 91 84 89

The Literally Underrated

Everyone has haters, but these guys are being disrespected and I won't stand for it — not that they need me to vouch for them.

Cory Littleton, arguably the Raiders' biggest free agent acquisition this offseason, has an overall rating of 78. Now, can someone explain to me how a guy that's regarded as one of the top modern-day linebackers and premier playmakers on defense by a handful of NFL pundits is less than an 80?

Littleton's rating is egregious, but it's not as disrespectful as Derek Carr's rating. The Raiders' franchise quarterback has been the subject of some unfair criticism in the past year, and with an overall rating of 79 — one point down from last year — the Madden raters are giving Carr some extra fuel to prove the critics wrong in 2020. Carr set career highs in numerous statistical categories last year, and if fans have it their way, the raters will eat their words soon enough.

A few of the literally underrated players:

Table inside Article
Player Position Overall
Derek Carr QB 79
Gabe Jackson G 79
Cory Littleton LB 78
Maxx Crosby DE 77
Kolton Miller LT 73

Madden 21 is set to release on August 25, so make sure you grab a copy fast. You can view the full list of Madden ratings here.

Related Content

2020 Position Battle: Jason Witten's leadership and the development of emerging star Darren Waller
news

2020 Position Battle: Jason Witten's leadership and the development of emerging star Darren Waller

The Raiders' tight ends accounted for 1,427 of the team's 4,110 receiving yards and one-third of the team's 367 receptions in 2019.
2020 Position Battle: Johnathan Abram is destined for big things and Raiders add depth at safety
news

2020 Position Battle: Johnathan Abram is destined for big things and Raiders add depth at safety

The Las Vegas Raiders' new-look defense will need to win the turnover battle in 2020 and it'll be the secondary's responsibility to ensure that it happens.
Mike Mayock discusses practice conditions in Las Vegas and combating the heat
news

Mike Mayock discusses practice conditions in Las Vegas and combating the heat

This offseason has been challenging for every team in the NFL and the players transitioning from college, but the Las Vegas Raiders have their own unique circumstances they're trying to figure out.
Mike Mayock shares why he believes Damarious Randall will be a good complement to Johnathan Abram
news

Mike Mayock shares why he believes Damarious Randall will be a good complement to Johnathan Abram

Mayock spoke with ESPN Las Vegas about Damarious Randall's talent and why his athleticism could pair nicely with the hard-hitting Johnathan Abram.

Advertising