Thursday, Jul 09, 2020

NFL personnel: Josh Jacobs is already a top-10 running back

Kyle Martin

Josh Jacobs may have been robbed of the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, but his stellar play in 2019 earned the respect of his peers — which may be more valuable.

The former Alabama running back spun, bulldozed and leaped his way to becoming the identity of the Raiders' offense and proved he's capable of being an elite running back in the NFL.

Recently, 50 NFL executives, players, and personnel ranked their top 10 running backs in the league, and Jacobs comes in at No. 9. You could make the argument he belongs a bit higher, but I'm sure that'll change after another impressive season.

"He'll be top-five soon," one anonymous coordinator told ESPN. "Never gets tackled by first guy, smoothness is pretty unique. Really good back."

"Not elite speed, but so tough and balanced overall that he can make big plays happen," an NFC executive added.

Jacobs was eighth in rushing yards this season with 1,150 despite missing three games, and ranked 13th in rush attempts with 242, showing that he's efficient with the football in his hands. He also ranked seventh in yards after first contact with 545 yards, and was the only rookie to place in the top 10.

Headed into Las Vegas, the expectation is that Jacobs will continue to perform at a high level and with the help of the team's dominant offensive line finding running lanes shouldn't be a problem.

Position Battle: Previewing the running back group for 2020 in photos

Take a look at photos of the Las Vegas Raiders running backs heading into 2020 Training Camp. The group is featured by second-year starter Josh Jacobs and includes veteran Jalen Richard, free-agent addition Devontae Booker and draft pick Lynn Bowden Jr.

