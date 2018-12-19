Making the Case: Former Raiders Head Coach Tom Flores deserves a spot in Canton

Tom Flores, a true football pioneer and one of the most successful individuals in pro football history, is a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In pro football's modern era, few people can approach the track record of success and the overall impact that Flores has had on the game. Flores was the first person to win Super Bowl championships as a player, assistant coach and head coach, capturing two of those world championships of professional football as head coach of the Raiders. His four Super Bowl rings set a standard for excellence that has rarely been approached.

Flores' imprint on the history of the Silver and Black is deep, as he was the very first quarterback to take snaps under center as the Raiders played their inaugural game on Sept. 11, 1960, against the Houston Oilers at San Francisco's Kezar Stadium. Under new franchise General Manager and Head Coach Al Davis in 1963, Flores helped the Silver and Black to a nine-win improvement over the previous season, at the time the greatest single-season turnaround in pro football history. Flores remains among the franchise passing leaders and is one of just 20 men to play all 10 years of the American Football League, playing for the Raiders, Bills and Chiefs, with whom he captured his first Super Bowl ring as a backup quarterback on Kansas City's Super Bowl IV title team.