Maxx Crosby continues to shed light on his life journey, 2022 season on 'The Pivot Podcast'

"Looking back, I don't know how I got through it, but I did. I found a way and I was still able to produce, but deep down I knew I wasn't the best I could be and I knew it wasn't going to last," Crosby said. "It got to a point where I'm either going to keep doing this [expletive] and be a cool story. ... Or I can go and be the best at what I do in the world."

His lifestyle now is a vast contrast to what it was four years ago. He follows a strict training and diet regiment year-round to keep himself in the best shape possible. He's about to be marry to his fiancée, Rachel Washburn, and the two welcomed a baby girl last October. According to Crosby, fatherhood has changed his life, keeping his mind on the bigger picture.

"It's been incredible," Crosby said of the birth of his daughter, Ella Rose. "Obviously, there's a lot going on during the season and it's just another part of the journey. Having a child during the bye week lined up perfectly. ... Just learning how to take care of my family, be there for my daughter, doing a little heavy lifting every day. I think it's a testament to Rachel being there, taking care of her and us coming together closer. Because it's not easy, it's an every day process.