Maxx Crosby named finalist for AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Jan 25, 2024
Rachel Gossen

Maxx Crosby has been named a finalist for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, the Associated Press announced Thursday.

Crosby had a phenomenal 2023 campaign, notching a career-high 14.5 sacks while also leading the league in tackles for loss (23 – tied with Vikings' Danielle Hunter) and ranking second among defensive linemen in tackles (88).

The edge rusher earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl nod and was named a Second-Team All-Pro for the second time in his career. He is also a finalist for the 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, presented annually to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

Crosby is one of five finalists up for DPOY, joining DaRon Bland, Micah Parsons, TJ Watt and Myles Garrett.

The winner will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 8, 2024, at Resorts World Theatre and airing live on CBS, NFL Network, Paramount+ and NFL+.

