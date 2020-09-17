Maxx Crosby knows that Monday night could hinge on one thing: 'We've got to disrupt' Drew Brees

Sep 17, 2020 at 04:48 PM
The New Orleans Saints have a lot of weapons on their offense that the Silver and Black need to be attentive to, but none may be more urgent than No. 9 behind center.

It's no secret Drew Brees has his name all over the NFL record books. He's the NFL career leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns, passes completed and passing completion percentage. Not to mention his 16-7 record in Monday Night Football games since joining the Saints in 2006.

Coach Gruden has the highest level of respect for Brees as a quarterback and a competitor, especially for his longevity. 

"Just amazing the effort that he continues to put into it," Gruden said Thursday. "I think it starts there – physically, mentally – he's always into it at the top of his game. He sacrifices more than people realize. And he's one of the all-time, top-4, top-5 competitors I've ever met in my life, and that's about the best compliment I can give anybody." 

Meanwhile, the second-year standout Maxx Crosby is looking forward to the challenge that comes along with playing against a quarterback with the pedigree of Brees. Like any good competitor, Crosby was critical of his performance in the win against the Panthers, and he's looking to elevate his game going against Brees.

"Upfront we know we got to be better," said Maxx Crosby. "I know personally I didn't play to level that I wanted to play, so I'm really excited. I'm anxious to get back on the field. We've got to disrupt (Brees), we can't let him sit back there and get comfortable. We've got to be in his face all game; we've got to make plays. We're definitely looking forward to the challenge." 

It's a tall task on the other side of the ball. The Saints are lining up three Pro Bowl offensive lineman, and the Raiders' defense, while talented, is still young and building chemistry. Crosby believes it's just a matter of time before he and the defense can click on all cylinders.

"I know I'm going to get some attention; I just got to play to the best of my ability. We're just trying to gel right now, and that's the main thing we're working on. ... Obviously Drew Brees is a Hall of Famer, there's no question about it. It's going to be a challenge, but it doesn't matter who we're playing, we're not scared of anybody or anything like that. This is the NFL, and we're all professionals so we've just got to go out there and do our thing."

Coach Gruden agrees that disrupting Drew Brees will be the biggest obstacle for his young defensive line.

"It's going to the greatest challenge there is; he's the best," said Coach Gruden "He's thrown for more yards than anyone who's ever played the position, so it will be a challenge."

A challenge fit for under the lights, as Allegiant Stadium hosts the first NFL game in Las Vegas history.

"Getting to play on Monday Night is going to be awesome," said Crosby. "Obviously we wish the fans were in the crowd and it was going to be an insane environment, but we're going to have to wait for that."

Practice Photos: Thursday 9.17.20

View photos from practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as the Raiders prepare for their home opener against the New Orleans Saints.

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) during practice.
1 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
2 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) during practice.
3 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice.
4 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) during practice.
5 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice.
6 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) during practice.
7 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable during practice.
8 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice.
9 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice.
10 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice.
11 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice.
12 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and defensive end Datone Jones (95) during practice.
13 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and defensive end Datone Jones (95) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
14 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players head to the field during practice.
15 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders players head to the field during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.
16 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
17 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) and quarterback DeShone Kizer (14) during practice.
18 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) and quarterback DeShone Kizer (14) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice.
19 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers during practice.
20 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders linebackers during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice.
21 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
22 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice.
23 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning assistant D'Anthony Batiste during practice.
24 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning assistant D'Anthony Batiste during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during practice.
25 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) during practice.
26 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice.
27 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice.
28 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.
29 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
30 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) huddles the team during practice.
31 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) huddles the team during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during practice.
32 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.
33 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice.
34 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice.
35 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice.
36 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice.
37 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice.
38 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Erik Magnuson (62) during practice.
39 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Erik Magnuson (62) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice.
40 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice.
41 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice.
42 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.
43 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during practice.
44 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.
45 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) and defensive line coach Rod Marinelli during practice.
46 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) and defensive line coach Rod Marinelli during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) during practice.
47 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice.
48 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
49 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
50 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
51 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice.
52 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice.
53 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice.
54 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during practice.
55 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice.
56 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice.
57 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) during practice.
58 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during practice.
59 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during practice.
60 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight ends coach Frank Smith during practice.
61 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders tight ends coach Frank Smith during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) huddles the team during practice.
62 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) huddles the team during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice.
63 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.
64 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches huddle during practice.
65 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches huddle during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches huddle during practice.
66 / 67

Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches huddle during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle during practice.
67 / 67

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

