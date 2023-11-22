Maxx Crosby nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Nov 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

For the second straight year, edge rusher Maxx Crosby is the Raiders' nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

The award, which was established in 2014, is named in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Art Rooney Sr. It's presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

In 2022, Crosby was selected as one of eight finalists for the award.

The defensive end has continued to excel on the field in his fifth NFL season, ranking top five in the league in sacks, tackles for loss and quarterback pressures.

A panel of former NFL players will select eight finalists for the award (four from each conference). The eight finalists will then be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote in December.

The ultimate winner of the prestigious award will be determined through a vote by current NFL players. Each team's players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner, and the team cannot vote for its own player.

The winner will be announced during NFL Honors in February and will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice. The last Raider to win the award was Charles Woodson in 2015.

For the full list of nominees for each club, click here.

