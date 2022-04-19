Maxx Crosby nominated for PFWA's George Halas Award

Apr 19, 2022 at 03:34 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

After a career season for Maxx Crosby, he has being nominated for another award to add to his other accomplishments from the 2021 season.

Crosby is one of five finalists for the Pro Football Writers Association's George Halas Award. The award, named after the late owner of the Chicago Bears, is given to a NFL player, coach or staff member who has overcome great adversity to succeed.

The 2019 fourth-round pick out of Eastern Michigan has endured great adversity through his NFL journey. After a 10-sack rookie season, Crosby admitted himself into a rehabilitation center to fight a battle with alcoholism. Crosby has since taken his game to the next level, while has also been open about his sobriety.

In his third NFL season, he became a team captain for the Silver and Black and helped lead them to a playoff berth. Additionally, he was an AP Second Team All-Pro selection and won the Defensive MVP award for the 2022 Pro Bowl.

On the two year-anniversary of his sobriety, he signed a multi-year extension to stay with the team that drafted him.

"I know in the last two years how much work I've put in, how much sacrifice, so much growth in everything I've been doing and seeing it paying off," Crosby said at the time.

Alex Smith, former quarterback for the Washington Commanders, won the George Halas Award last year for coming back from a severe leg injury. The other finalists for the award this year along with Crosby are Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson and Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera.

Top Shots: The best photos of DE Maxx Crosby's 2021 season

View the best photos of defensive end Maxx Crosby's 2021 season in the Silver and Black.

