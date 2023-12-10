Maxx Crosby reaches 50 career sacks

Maxx Crosby continues to build on his legacy as a pass rusher, surpassing 50 career sacks on Sunday.
The milestone sack came inside Allegiant Stadium against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14. Early in the second quarter, The Condor got after Josh Dobbs to get the Raiders off the field – and pick up sack No. 50.
Crosby is now the fifth player in franchise history to reach 50.0+ career sacks and the only player in Raiders history to reach that mark in his first five NFL seasons. Additionally, he is the 31st defender in NFL history to reach 50.0+ sacks in his first five NFL seasons.
With the sack, he also tied his single-season high reached in 2022 at 12.5.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.