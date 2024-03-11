Maxx Crosby recognized in Pro Football Focus' list of top 101 players of 2023

Maxx Crosby continues to receive more national praise following a career season in the Silver and Black.

Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson released his annual "PFF 101" list consisting of the top 101 individual showings from the previous season, ranging across all position groups. Crosby was the lone Raider to appear on the 2023 edition of the list, climbing from his No. 23 ranking in 2022 to No. 11. This is his highest career ranking on the PFF 101. Additionally, he was the fourth highest ranked edge rusher on the list.

"One of the most consistent edge rushers in the league, Crosby is also arguably the best run defender among that group," Monson wrote in his evaluation of Crosby. "He racked up 94 total pressures over the season and posted a 92.7 PFF run-defense grade despite battling through a knee injury that resulted in some gruesome-looking swelling at times."