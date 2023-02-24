Four Raiders highlighted in Pro Football Focus' list of top 101 players of 2022

Feb 24, 2023 at 01:34 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Pro Football Focus has recognized some members of the Silver and Black that had exceptional seasons.

Sam Monson released his annual "The PFF 101" list, ranking the top 101 individual performances across the league this season, regardless of position. The four Raiders to make this year's list included running back Josh Jacobs, wide receiver Davante Adams, edge rusher Maxx Crosby and offensive tackle Kolton Miller.

Below is their ranking on the list and Monson's evaluation of their season.

Josh Jacobs, No. 10

"Jacobs broke 90 tackles this season on 339 rushing attempts, gaining over 1,100 yards after contact behind a Raiders offensive line that improved as the year wore on but was far from dominant. Jacobs averaged 3.4 yards per carry after contact and accumulated 94 rushing first downs — 21 more than any other back."

Davante Adams, No. 19

"Adams showed why the team brought him over in the offseason, as he finished the regular season with over 1,500 yards, 2.45 yards per route run and a league-leading 14 touchdowns. Adams was still a dominant force, but it just didn't propel the Raiders offense as far forward as they expected it to."

Maxx Crosby, No. 23

"Last season, Crosby led the NFL in pressures going up against an extremely favorable slate of opposing tackles. This year, he backed up the performance despite a much tougher run, finishing the year with 81 total pressures and an 82.5 PFF run-defense grade."

Kolton Miller, No. 63

"Miller has become a good left tackle after some early-career struggles. This season marked his second consecutive overall PFF grade of at least 84.0, and he earned a mark over 75.0 in each facet of play. He allowed 33 total pressures across 16 starts."

