Which Raiders graded out the highest from Pro Football Focus in 2022 season?

Pro Football Focus held several members of the Las Vegas Vegas Raiders in high regards this previous season. Three players were selected to their First-Team All-Pro team, with two more added to the Second-Team. Here is a look at the top five Pro Football Focus season grades for all Raiders in 2022.
Josh Jacobs - 91.9
Not only was Josh Jacobs the highest graded Raider, he was also the highest graded running back in the NFL.
The AP First-Team All-Pro led the league in rushing yards and scrimmage yards, on his way to numerous accolades at the season's end. His 91.9 run grade and his 64.8 receiving grade were both career highs for him from PFF. The numbers also showed Jacobs improved as a run blocker, increasing his PFF run blocking grade by 8.1 points from 2021 to 2022.
His highest-graded game of the season was Week 7's victory against the Houston Texans, in which he totaled 155 scrimmage yards and three rushing touchdowns.
Daniel Carlson - 90.8
The Raiders placekicker was more than dependable throughout the season.
Daniel Carlson knocked down 91.9 percent of his field goals, which marked his third consecutive season making more than 90 percent of his field goal attempts. He also connected on a league-high 11 field goals from beyond 50 yards, paving his way to his first career AP First-Team All-Pro selection.
Davante Adams - 90.1
Adams didn't leave much to be desired after his debut season in the Silver and Black.
The former Green Bay Packers receiver had the fourth-highest PFF grade of all wide receivers in 2022, and his third consecutive season being graded above 90. He led the NFL in receiving touchdowns (14) and broke the franchise record for receiving yards in a season (1,516). His 90.5 receiving grade was also the third best of all receivers in 2022.
His highest-graded performance in 2022 was a 92.3 against the Los Angles Chargers in Week 13. He caught eight passes for a season-high 177 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Maxx Crosby - 90.1
'The Condor' was the highest-graded Raider on the defensive side of the ball this season.
His 90.1 overall grade was the fourth highest among edge rushers in 2022, and his second straight season with a defensive grade above 90. His 82.5 run defense grade was also the second highest among edge rushers (min. 1,000 snaps). The 2022 Pro Bowler reached career-highs in sacks, quarterback hits, solo tackles and tackles for loss – leading the league with 22.
His highest-graded game of the season came right out the gate Week 1 in SoFi Stadium, with a 92.9 defensive grade and eight solo tackles against the Chargers.
Tyler Hall - 86.1
Hall made his presence felt early in the Silver and Black, sacking Russell Wilson in his Raiders debut.
Despite playing only 218 snaps, according to PFF, he made the most of his time on the field – including starting three games at nickel cornerback in 2022. He was given a 86.1 defensive grade and an impressive 86.3 coverage grade. His passer rating allowed was a 56.3, and he allowed under five yards per reception in coverage.
Two of his four pass deflections for the season came against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16, receiving a 90 overall grade for the game.
View the best photos from the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.