Which Raiders graded out the highest from Pro Football Focus in 2022 season?

Feb 15, 2023 at 01:22 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Pro Football Focus held several members of the Las Vegas Vegas Raiders in high regards this previous season. Three players were selected to their First-Team All-Pro team, with two more added to the Second-Team. Here is a look at the top five Pro Football Focus season grades for all Raiders in 2022.

Josh Jacobs - 91.9

Not only was Josh Jacobs the highest graded Raider, he was also the highest graded running back in the NFL.

The AP First-Team All-Pro led the league in rushing yards and scrimmage yards, on his way to numerous accolades at the season's end. His 91.9 run grade and his 64.8 receiving grade were both career highs for him from PFF. The numbers also showed Jacobs improved as a run blocker, increasing his PFF run blocking grade by 8.1 points from 2021 to 2022.

His highest-graded game of the season was Week 7's victory against the Houston Texans, in which he totaled 155 scrimmage yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Related Links

Daniel Carlson - 90.8

The Raiders placekicker was more than dependable throughout the season.

Daniel Carlson knocked down 91.9 percent of his field goals, which marked his third consecutive season making more than 90 percent of his field goal attempts. He also connected on a league-high 11 field goals from beyond 50 yards, paving his way to his first career AP First-Team All-Pro selection.

Davante Adams - 90.1

Adams didn't leave much to be desired after his debut season in the Silver and Black.

The former Green Bay Packers receiver had the fourth-highest PFF grade of all wide receivers in 2022, and his third consecutive season being graded above 90. He led the NFL in receiving touchdowns (14) and broke the franchise record for receiving yards in a season (1,516). His 90.5 receiving grade was also the third best of all receivers in 2022.

His highest-graded performance in 2022 was a 92.3 against the Los Angles Chargers in Week 13. He caught eight passes for a season-high 177 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Maxx Crosby - 90.1

'The Condor' was the highest-graded Raider on the defensive side of the ball this season.

His 90.1 overall grade was the fourth highest among edge rushers in 2022, and his second straight season with a defensive grade above 90. His 82.5 run defense grade was also the second highest among edge rushers (min. 1,000 snaps). The 2022 Pro Bowler reached career-highs in sacks, quarterback hits, solo tackles and tackles for loss – leading the league with 22.

His highest-graded game of the season came right out the gate Week 1 in SoFi Stadium, with a 92.9 defensive grade and eight solo tackles against the Chargers.

Tyler Hall - 86.1

Hall made his presence felt early in the Silver and Black, sacking Russell Wilson in his Raiders debut.

Despite playing only 218 snaps, according to PFF, he made the most of his time on the field – including starting three games at nickel cornerback in 2022. He was given a 86.1 defensive grade and an impressive 86.3 coverage grade. His passer rating allowed was a 56.3, and he allowed under five yards per reception in coverage.

Two of his four pass deflections for the season came against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16, receiving a 90 overall grade for the game.

Top Shots: 2023 Pro Bowl

View the best photos from the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) jersey in the locker room before the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) jersey in the locker room before the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) jersey in the locker room before the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) jersey in the locker room before the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs autographs for fans before the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs autographs for fans before the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) signs autographs for fans before the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) signs autographs for fans before the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) enters the field before the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) enters the field before the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) enters the field before the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) enters the field before the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the sidelines during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the sidelines during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up before the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up before the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warms up before the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warms up before the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper and AFC Captain Snoop Dogg on the sidelines during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 40

Rapper and AFC Captain Snoop Dogg on the sidelines during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the sidelines before the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the sidelines before the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warms up before the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warms up before the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Camryn on the sidelines during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 40

Raiderette Camryn on the sidelines during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew (39), New York Jets cornerback Justin Harden (34), Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6), Tennessee Titans long snapper Morgan Cox (46) and Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) are introduced before the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 40

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew (39), New York Jets cornerback Justin Harden (34), Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6), Tennessee Titans long snapper Morgan Cox (46) and Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) are introduced before the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97), Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95), Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) and Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) are introduced before the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 40

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97), Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95), Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) and Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) are introduced before the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16), Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) are introduced before the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 40

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16), Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) are introduced before the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warms up before the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warms up before the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warms up before the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warms up before the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the sidelines during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the sidelines during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the sidelines during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the sidelines during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the sidelines during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the sidelines during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper and AFC Captain Snoop Dogg on the sidelines during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 40

Rapper and AFC Captain Snoop Dogg on the sidelines during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Camryn on the sidelines during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 40

Raiderette Camryn on the sidelines during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper and AFC Captain Snoop Dogg and members of the Blue Man Group on the sidelines during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 40

Rapper and AFC Captain Snoop Dogg and members of the Blue Man Group on the sidelines during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Camryn performs with the rest of the NFL Pro Bowl Cheerleaders during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 40

Raiderette Camryn performs with the rest of the NFL Pro Bowl Cheerleaders during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Camryn performs with the rest of the NFL Pro Bowl Cheerleaders during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 40

Raiderette Camryn performs with the rest of the NFL Pro Bowl Cheerleaders during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders, MGM team up to tackle hunger

Volunteers from both Valley institutions combined to prepare around food bags that consisted of essentials needed to provide nearly 9,000 meals for local food insecure families.

news

Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 2.0: QB, OT highlight the latest predictions

A compilation of the latest mock drafts from top analysts and who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 7 overall pick.

news

Statement from Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler

news

Super Bowl handed off from Arizona to Las Vegas

With Super Bowl LVII over, all eyes are turning to the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World.

Advertising