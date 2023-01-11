Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams, Daniel Carlson named to Pro Football Focus' 2022 All-Pro Team

Jan 10, 2023 at 04:30 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Pro Football Focus released their 2022 All-Pro Team list Tuesday, with five Raiders included.

Three in the Silver and Black received first-team honors: Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams and Daniel Carlson.

Jacobs set new career marks in rushing yards (1,635) and total scrimmage yards (2,053) this season, leading the league in both categories. His 91.6 offensive grade and 91.9 run grade were both the best among running backs this season from PFF.

Adams was selected as a first-team "Flex-O," after breaking the franchise record for most receiving yards in a season (1,516) and leading the league in receiving touchdowns (14). This is his third straight season with a PFF offensive grade above a 90.

Daniel Carlson edged Pro Bowler Justin Tucker for first-team honors at kicker. He received a 90.8 PFF kicking grade and made a league-high 11 field goals of 50+ yards.

Carlson's special teams mate and team captain AJ Cole made the PFF All-Pro second-team. The Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee averaged 43.8 net yards per punt with 26 punts inside opponent's 20 yard line.

Last, but certainly not least, Maxx Crosby received a second-team selection after a career season in Las Vegas. He led the NFL in tackles for loss (22) with career highs in sacks (12.5) and total tackles (88). His 90.1 defensive grade was fourth-best among edge rushers.

