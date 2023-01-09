Josh Jacobs is the NFL rushing king for the 2022 season

When it comes to running the football in the NFL, Josh Jacobs was at the top of the list this season.
The former Alabama running back, drafted by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, finished his 2022 campaign with 1,653 rushing yards, the most of any player in the league in 2022. Nearly half of that total was yards after contact, averaging 2.4 yards after contact per carry with 29 broken tackles, per Pro Football Reference.
Along with the rushing yards crown, No. 28 finished first in the league in scrimmage yards (2,053) and rushing first downs (93), second in the league in carries (340) and fifth in rushing touchdowns (12) – all of which are career highs for him. Jacobs also recorded the second-most rushing yards in a season in franchise history (Marcus Allen, 1985).
"It's a testament to the team and the guys who helped me along the way," Jacobs said. "That's definitely dope to be able to experience that with them."
"Life comes with peaks and valleys. It's just all about how you handle it," he added. "How you go about each situation, even in the rough times. I feel that's when you have to dig in deep and work even harder. For me, I just try to embody that. Coming in here with these guys, seeing the smiles on their face or them uplifting me and being encouraging – it just makes it easier."
Jacobs' performance impressed all of his teammates and coaches, and earned him a team captain nod toward the end of the season.
"I've stated my position on him numerous of times and it hasn't changed. To be the NFL rushing leader, that's a great individual achievement," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said during his end of season press conference. "A collective effort went into that, but obviously JJ's performance was a huge bright spot for us.
"I have a tremendous amount of respect and admiration for him as a person and as a player. He embodies all of the things we want a Raider to be."
