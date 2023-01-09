Josh Jacobs is the NFL rushing king for the 2022 season

Jan 09, 2023 at 12:48 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Jacobs Season Rushing Leader_1920x1080

When it comes to running the football in the NFL, Josh Jacobs was at the top of the list this season.

The former Alabama running back, drafted by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, finished his 2022 campaign with 1,653 rushing yards, the most of any player in the league in 2022. Nearly half of that total was yards after contact, averaging 2.4 yards after contact per carry with 29 broken tackles, per Pro Football Reference.

Along with the rushing yards crown, No. 28 finished first in the league in scrimmage yards (2,053) and rushing first downs (93), second in the league in carries (340) and fifth in rushing touchdowns (12) – all of which are career highs for him. Jacobs also recorded the second-most rushing yards in a season in franchise history (Marcus Allen, 1985).

"It's a testament to the team and the guys who helped me along the way," Jacobs said. "That's definitely dope to be able to experience that with them."

"Life comes with peaks and valleys. It's just all about how you handle it," he added. "How you go about each situation, even in the rough times. I feel that's when you have to dig in deep and work even harder. For me, I just try to embody that. Coming in here with these guys, seeing the smiles on their face or them uplifting me and being encouraging – it just makes it easier."

Related Links

Jacobs' performance impressed all of his teammates and coaches, and earned him a team captain nod toward the end of the season.

"I've stated my position on him numerous of times and it hasn't changed. To be the NFL rushing leader, that's a great individual achievement," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said during his end of season press conference. "A collective effort went into that, but obviously JJ's performance was a huge bright spot for us.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect and admiration for him as a person and as a player. He embodies all of the things we want a Raider to be."

177 Feet Up: The best 30 photos from the catwalk | Raiders vs. Chiefs

View team photographer Matt Aguirre's best photos from Allegiant Stadium's catwalk during the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 18 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) goes for a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) goes for a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) blocks as wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) blocks as wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) sets the ball before a kicking the ball off during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) sets the ball before a kicking the ball off during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51), linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) cover on a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51), linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) cover on a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) ad linebacker Harvey Langi (56) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) ad linebacker Harvey Langi (56) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after breaking up a pass during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after breaking up a pass during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) is congratulated by defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after breaking up a pass during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) is congratulated by defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after breaking up a pass during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) is congratulated by linebacker Harvey Langi (56) after breaking up a pass during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) is congratulated by linebacker Harvey Langi (56) after breaking up a pass during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Austin Calitro (53) and linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) celebrate during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Austin Calitro (53) and linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) celebrate during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) calls a play at the line during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) calls a play at the line during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) calls a play at the line during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) calls a play at the line during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Quick Hits: Josh McDaniels, Raiders reflect on the 2022 season

Head Coach Josh McDaniels, Maxx Crosby, Josh Jacobs and Nate Hobbs recaps the Raiders' 2022 season and what comes next.

news

Raiders secure the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

The draft will be held in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29. Here's where the draft order currently stands.

news

Raiders sign 13 players to Reserve/Future contracts

12 of the 13 signees finished the season on the Raiders practice squad.

news

Maxx Crosby voted by teammates to receive Commitment to Excellence Award

The award is presented annually to the Raider who best exemplifies hard work, leadership and excellence on and off the field throughout the season.

Advertising