Josh Jacobs receives Craig Long Award

HENDERSON, Nev. – Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was named the recipient of the ninth annual Craig Long Award.

Chosen by a select group of local media and facilitated by the Las Vegas Raiders' Media Relations department, the Craig Long Award is presented annually to the player who best exemplifies professionalism and collaboration with the media at large.

Jacobs totaled 1,653 yards on the ground in 2022, joining Marcus Allen (1985) and Clem Daniels (led the AFL in 1963) as the only three players in franchise history to win a league rushing title. His rushing total is the second highest in franchise history, behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen's 1,759 yards in 1985. He also led the league with 93 rushing first downs and 2,053 total yards from scrimmage, and was named to his second-career Pro Bowl.