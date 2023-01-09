Josh Jacobs receives Craig Long Award

Jan 09, 2023 at 12:05 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was named the recipient of the ninth annual Craig Long Award.

Chosen by a select group of local media and facilitated by the Las Vegas Raiders' Media Relations department, the Craig Long Award is presented annually to the player who best exemplifies professionalism and collaboration with the media at large.

Jacobs totaled 1,653 yards on the ground in 2022, joining Marcus Allen (1985) and Clem Daniels (led the AFL in 1963) as the only three players in franchise history to win a league rushing title. His rushing total is the second highest in franchise history, behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen's 1,759 yards in 1985. He also led the league with 93 rushing first downs and 2,053 total yards from scrimmage, and was named to his second-career Pro Bowl.

Long, who passed away in 2007 at age 36, was a valuable member of the Raiders' Public Relations staff from 1997-2004. A native of Iowa, Long fulfilled his childhood dream of working in the front office for his favorite team.

Craig Long Award Winners

Table inside Article
YearPlayer
2022Josh Jacobs
2021Maxx Crosby
2020Darren Waller
2019Darren Waller
2018Frostee Rucker
2017Jalen Richard
2016Donald Penn
2015Charles Woodson
2014Antonio Smith

Related Content

news

Raiders sign 13 players to Reserve/Future contracts

12 of the 13 signees finished the season on the Raiders practice squad.

news

Maxx Crosby voted by teammates to receive Commitment to Excellence Award

The award is presented annually to the Raider who best exemplifies hard work, leadership and excellence on and off the field throughout the season.

news

Sublime With Rome, Gavin DeGraw headline entertainment on Saturday

Popular musical collaboration Sublime With Rome will take the mainstage to entertain Raider Nation at halftime of this Saturday's matchup against the Chiefs.

news

Rich Gannon to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch on Saturday

Gannon led the Raiders to three straight AFC Western Division titles from 2000-02, two AFC title game appearances and a berth in Super Bowl XXXVII after the 2002 season.

news

Las Vegas Raiders partner with Make-A-Wish to assist in fulfilling wishes

The Raiders hosted six children and their families for two-day experiences that included an exclusive tour of HQ, watching practice and an opportunity to meet players and dine in the team meal room.

news

Raiders sign QB Chase Garbers to active roster

Additionally, the Raiders have elevated T Sebastian Gutierrez and CB Ike Brown from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

CC Sabathia to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch on Sunday

Sabathia, a Major League Baseball great, has been a longtime fixture at Raiders home games in Oakland, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

news

Raiders place CB Rock Ya-Sin on injured reserve

Ya-Sin sustained a knee injury in the Week 13 matchup against the Chargers.

news

Ice Cube, Too $hort and Joe Satriani headline entertainment on Sunday

Iconic artists Ice Cube and Too $hort will again take the Allegiant Stadium mainstage at halftime of Sunday's game to give Raider Nation an encore performance.

news

Raiders place DE Chandler Jones and LB Denzel Perryman on injured reserve

Additionally, the team signed DE Isaac Rochell and LB Harvey Langi to the active roster.

news

Raiderettes continue giving back to the community

Raiderettes Danielle, Kennedy, Kristina and Kylee were joined by Raiders Alumnus and Utah native Barry Sims in recently visiting a children's hospital and lifting spirits of its young patients.

Advertising