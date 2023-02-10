Josh Jacobs wins FedEx Ground Player of the Year and inaugural Jim Brown Award

Feb 09, 2023 at 07:23 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Josh Jacobs continues to receive hardware for his historic 2022 season.

The Raiders running back has been named the FedEx Ground Player of the Year. He beat out Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry and Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb for the award.

The league leader in rushing yards was the FedEx Ground Player of the Week twice times throughout the 2023 season, including after totaling a career-high 229 rushing yards against the Seattle Seahawks.

With this award, $20,000 will be donated in his name to a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) of his choosing. The running back decided on Langston University, 30 minutes away from his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Related Links

"I just feel it's an honor to win this award," Jacobs said on NFL Network's Good Morning Football. "And it's for a good cause. To be able to give back $20,000 to HBCUs, especially Langston University. ... It was the first college I'd ever actually been to, the first college I've even seen. It's definitely a huge honor and award for me."

Jacobs is also the recipient of the inaugural Jim Brown Award, created by the NFL to recognize the league leader in rushing yards.

"It is a true honor to be named as the first recipient of the Jim Brown Award," Jacobs said in a press release. "Jim's excellence on the football field was unparalleled and his role as a leader off the field showed his unwavering strength and commitment to the community. Jim's impact can be felt today and his legacy continues through everyone that strives to make a difference. I am beyond proud to receive an award named for such a great man."

Top Shots: The best photos of RB Josh Jacobs' 2022 Pro Bowl season

View the best photos of running back Josh Jacobs' 2022 season in the Silver and Black.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
1 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
2 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
5 / 50

Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas
Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
6 / 50

Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the bench before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
14 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the bench before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
15 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
16 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
17 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with fans and teammates after rushing for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with fans and teammates after rushing for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
23 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at IMG Academy.
24 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at IMG Academy.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
25 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
29 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
30 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
31 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
32 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender on his way to a 30-yard rushing touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
33 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender on his way to a 30-yard rushing touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
34 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
35 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a game winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
36 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a game winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a game winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
37 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a game winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a game winning 86-yard touchdown after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
38 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a game winning 86-yard touchdown after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and Head Coach Josh McDaniels hug in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and Head Coach Josh McDaniels hug in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
42 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
43 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
45 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger: 'There's nobody else like Maxx Crosby in the whole league'

Baldinger and Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown lauded Crosby's on-field efforts during separate interviews Thursday on Raider Nation Radio.

news

How to watch NFL Honors: AJ Cole, Josh Jacobs and more Raiders up for awards

The show includes the announcement of the Associated Press' annual accolades, the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and the reveal of the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

NFL 360 profiles Jimmy Raye, former Raiders offensive coordinator and pioneering college quarterback

Raye, the first National Championship-winning Black quarterback from the South, coached in the NFL for 36 years.

news

Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 1.0: Who could the Raiders select at No. 7?

Each week leading up to the draft in Las Vegas, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts.

Advertising