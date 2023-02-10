Josh Jacobs wins FedEx Ground Player of the Year and inaugural Jim Brown Award

Josh Jacobs continues to receive hardware for his historic 2022 season.
The Raiders running back has been named the FedEx Ground Player of the Year. He beat out Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry and Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb for the award.
The league leader in rushing yards was the FedEx Ground Player of the Week twice times throughout the 2023 season, including after totaling a career-high 229 rushing yards against the Seattle Seahawks.
With this award, $20,000 will be donated in his name to a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) of his choosing. The running back decided on Langston University, 30 minutes away from his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
"I just feel it's an honor to win this award," Jacobs said on NFL Network's Good Morning Football. "And it's for a good cause. To be able to give back $20,000 to HBCUs, especially Langston University. ... It was the first college I'd ever actually been to, the first college I've even seen. It's definitely a huge honor and award for me."
Jacobs is also the recipient of the inaugural Jim Brown Award, created by the NFL to recognize the league leader in rushing yards.
"It is a true honor to be named as the first recipient of the Jim Brown Award," Jacobs said in a press release. "Jim's excellence on the football field was unparalleled and his role as a leader off the field showed his unwavering strength and commitment to the community. Jim's impact can be felt today and his legacy continues through everyone that strives to make a difference. I am beyond proud to receive an award named for such a great man."
View the best photos of running back Josh Jacobs' 2022 season in the Silver and Black.