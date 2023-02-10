Josh Jacobs wins FedEx Ground Player of the Year and inaugural Jim Brown Award

"I just feel it's an honor to win this award," Jacobs said on NFL Network's Good Morning Football. "And it's for a good cause. To be able to give back $20,000 to HBCUs, especially Langston University. ... It was the first college I'd ever actually been to, the first college I've even seen. It's definitely a huge honor and award for me."

Jacobs is also the recipient of the inaugural Jim Brown Award, created by the NFL to recognize the league leader in rushing yards.