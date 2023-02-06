What They're Saying: Players, media awed by Raiders facilities during Pro Bowl 

Feb 06, 2023 at 11:10 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games have wrapped, and for many players and media members alike, it was their first time stepping into Raiders HQ and Allegiant Stadium – the host sites of the skills challenges and flag football games.

Take a look at what people around the league said about Raiders HQ and Allegiant Stadium throughout Pro Bowl week.

On Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center:

"When you're pulling up, it's almost – to me, it feels like a ride at Disneyland. That's what it looks like from the outside." – ESPN analyst Marcus Spears

Related Links

"It's phenomenal. This place is absolutely gorgeous. … We think that this facility is one of the best in the NFL." – ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge

"This facility and everything that's going on, the people that work here have been phenomenal." – ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III

On Allegiant Stadium:

"I like this facility a lot. I came to a game here, saw the Raiders play the Chargers earlier this year. It's a great place to watch a game. I was listening to some of the players, they were talking about how they enjoy playing here." – Hall of Fame QB Peyton Manning

Photos: 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge

View photos of the Las Vegas Raiders' Pro Bowlers during the 2023 Skills Challenge at Raiders HQ.

Raiderette Camryn with other NFL Pro Bowl Cheerleaders at the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.
1 / 20

Raiderette Camryn with other NFL Pro Bowl Cheerleaders at the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) participates in the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.
2 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) participates in the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) participates in the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.
3 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) participates in the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) at the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.
4 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) at the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Camryn at the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.
5 / 20

Raiderette Camryn at the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Pro Bowl Games signage at the NFL Pro Bowl Skills Challenge for the 2023 Pro Bowl.
6 / 20

Pro Bowl Games signage at the NFL Pro Bowl Skills Challenge for the 2023 Pro Bowl.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) participates in the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.
7 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) participates in the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) participates in the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.
8 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) participates in the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) participates in the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.
9 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) participates in the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) participates in the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.
10 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) participates in the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) participates in the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.
11 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) participates in the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) participates in the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.
12 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) participates in the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) participates in the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.
13 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) participates in the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) participates in the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.
14 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) participates in the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) participates in the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.
15 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) participates in the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Kick Tac Toe signage at the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.
16 / 20

Kick Tac Toe signage at the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) participates in the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.
17 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) participates in the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) participates in the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.
18 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) participates in the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) participates in the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.
19 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) participates in the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) participates in the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.
20 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) participates in the NFL 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

What They're Saying: Travis Kelce, Chiefs see Maxx Crosby as 'an absolute game-wrecker'

Take a look at what Kansas City Chiefs' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 18 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: 49ers preparing for 'one of the best players we've faced all year' in Maxx Crosby

Take a look at what San Francisco 49ers' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 17 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Steelers' Mike Tomlin 'can't say enough' about Chandler Jones

Take a look at what Pittsburgh Steelers' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 16 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Patriots talk going up against a Raiders leader they know well

Take a look at what New England Patriots' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 15 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: 'Their record doesn't at all reflect what a good football team they are,' notes Sean McVay

Take a look at what Los Angeles Rams' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 14 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Chargers game-planning to potentially face 'dangerous' Josh Jacobs

Take a look at what Los Angeles Chargers' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 13 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Geno Smith knows Denzel Perryman's 'passion for the game' well

Take a look at what Seattle Seahawks' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 12 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Broncos' Pat Surtain II talks going up against 'savvy' Davante Adams

Take a look at what Denver Broncos' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 11 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Colts not taking matchup against 'competitive' Raiders lightly

Take a look at what Indianapolis Colts' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 10 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Jaguars preparing for an 'athlete playing receiver' in Davante Adams

See what Jacksonville Jaguars' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 9 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Saints take note of Josh Jacobs and his 'powerful style'

Read through for what New Orleans Saints' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 8 matchup.

Advertising