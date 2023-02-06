What They're Saying: Players, media awed by Raiders facilities during Pro Bowl 

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games have wrapped, and for many players and media members alike, it was their first time stepping into Raiders HQ and Allegiant Stadium – the host sites of the skills challenges and flag football games.
Take a look at what people around the league said about Raiders HQ and Allegiant Stadium throughout Pro Bowl week.
On Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center:
"When you're pulling up, it's almost – to me, it feels like a ride at Disneyland. That's what it looks like from the outside." – ESPN analyst Marcus Spears
"It's phenomenal. This place is absolutely gorgeous. … We think that this facility is one of the best in the NFL." – ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge
"This facility and everything that's going on, the people that work here have been phenomenal." – ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III
On Allegiant Stadium:
"I like this facility a lot. I came to a game here, saw the Raiders play the Chargers earlier this year. It's a great place to watch a game. I was listening to some of the players, they were talking about how they enjoy playing here." – Hall of Fame QB Peyton Manning
