Raiders give their home crowd a show in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Allegiant Stadium was treated to five Raiders in Sunday's Pro Bowl Games.
The combination of Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs, Maxx Crosby, AJ Cole and Derek Carr joined the league in providing NFL fans a good time. Despite the NFC prevailing 35-33, a few Raiders were able to put some points on the board for the AFC.
Here's a recap of what the Silver and Black were able to do in front of their home crowd.
Tae playing to the hometown crowd
It took a minute for Davante Adams to heat up in the first half, but as usual, he got things going.
After being inserted into the game for AFC squad, he had two small hiccups with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley. Yet to end the half, the two connected for a big gain – with Adams lateraling the ball to Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill for a touchdown.
He would then tie the game at 20 with a grab on the two-point conversion, however the NFC won the first game 33-27 to tie the conference showdown at nine points.
In the second flag football contest with Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence at quarterback, Adams picked up where he left off with Huntley. On the AFC's second drive, Lawrence connected with the Raiders' star receiver on a touchdown and one-point conversion. The AFC ended up winning the second flag football game.
"It's a great honor," Adams said following his sixth Pro Bowl. "This is not guaranteed, you have to work, obviously. But I'm very humbled and honored the fans, my colleagues and the guys I work with look at me in the fashion that still I play at a high enough level to be a Pro Bowler."
Pro Bowl Cole
Punter AJ Cole got in the Pro Bowl mix by participating in Kick Tac Toe for the AFC.
Cole, along with long snapper Morgan Cox and kicker Justin Tucker, took on the NFC special teamers in the skills competition. The objective of the game was to complete a connecting line of three squares or hit five squares total kicking the football.
The AFC special teamers came up with the win, giving their conference another three points in the showdown.
The Condor moving the chains
Edge rusher Maxx Crosby showcased his strength and speed in the Move the Chains skills challenge.
After competing in the Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball game Thursday, Crosby came to Allegiant Stadium on Sunday to give another full-out effort. The Move the Chains challenge consisted of the AFC vs. the NFC competing side-by-side in a weighted wall pull. Each team of five players were responsible for pulling a wall – loaded up with heavy weights – 10 yards as quickly as possible using first-down chains in a best-of-three challenge.
Despite the Raiders' two-time Pro Bowler losing in the second-round of the battle, the AFC won the war – taking two out of three rounds. The win put the AFC up 21-12 in the games. Crosby also saw some action in the third flag football game, making things difficult for Vikings Kirk Cousins.
"It's incredible. Everything I do is to be the best at what I do," Crosby, who was the 2021 Pro Bowl Defensive MVP, said. "It's an honor. It's great every time I come out here. It's a blessing. I have a lot to grow on and I'm looking forward to next season."
The flag finale
Quarterback Derek Carr and running back Josh Jacobs closed out the day by starting in the third and final flag football game.
Carr, a four-time Pro Bowler, found chemistry with Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, finding both in the end zone for six points. As for Jacobs, he came up with some throws in the backfield from Carr.
"It's cool, I think it's definitely an experience for the fans," Jacobs said postgame. "The 7-on-7 was fun."
