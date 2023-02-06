Raiders give their home crowd a show in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Tae playing to the hometown crowd

It took a minute for Davante Adams to heat up in the first half, but as usual, he got things going.

After being inserted into the game for AFC squad, he had two small hiccups with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley. Yet to end the half, the two connected for a big gain – with Adams lateraling the ball to Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill for a touchdown.

He would then tie the game at 20 with a grab on the two-point conversion, however the NFC won the first game 33-27 to tie the conference showdown at nine points.

In the second flag football contest with Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence at quarterback, Adams picked up where he left off with Huntley. On the AFC's second drive, Lawrence connected with the Raiders' star receiver on a touchdown and one-point conversion. The AFC ended up winning the second flag football game.