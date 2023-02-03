Raiders help AFC to six-point lead over NFC in Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

The Pro Bowl is officially underway, as the Skills Challenge kicked off Thursday night, with three Raiders showing off their talents that earned them a spot in the all-star games.
It was a friendly rivalry when the AFC offense and Josh Jacobs took on the AFC defense and Maxx Crosby in a game of "Epic Dodgeball" at Raiders HQ.
In the match, Crosby was taken out early by a throw from Jacobs.
Jacobs was the last man standing for the AFC offense, but was out of the game after Ravens' Marlon Humphrey caught the ball Jacobs threw, advancing the AFC defense to face the NFC offense in the final round.
With Crosby back in the game against the NFC, he showed off the spin moves fans saw weekly on the field as he racked up a career-high 12.5 sacks this season. Unfortunately, the defensive end and his AFC teammates fell to the NFC offense – the only challenge of the night that the AFC lost.
Additionally, quarterback Derek Carr helped the AFC to a win in the "Precision Passing" game, earning 31 points himself alongside fellow conference Pro Bowlers Trevor Lawrence and Tyler Huntley.
In total, the Peyton Manning-coached AFC won three events, giving them nine total points, while the Eli Manning-led NFC earned three total points.
Pro Bowl events continue on Sunday with flag football games and more skills competitions beginning at noon PT.