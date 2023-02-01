Raiders, NFL kick off Pro Bowl week with green project at local park

The Raiders have quickly extended outreach all over the Las Vegas Valley, working to enrich the community through initiatives with local schools, businesses and volunteer opportunities throughout the year. Embedding the organization as a community partner has influenced on both the local and national scale.

"The impact the Raiders have is tremendous. That's why we're here as the league. That's why our biggest events are coming to Las Vegas – Pro Bowl, Super Bowl next year," Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business and league events, told Raiders.com. "Whenever we come in, it's important for us to not just play the game and leave. It's about the legacy we leave and the sustainable legacy that's here for kids and generations to come."

Raiders alumnus and Las Vegas resident Teyo Johnson joined in the shoveling and planting, and said he hopes that the work of the Raiders through both football and in the community inspires others to make changes to improve the area they call home.