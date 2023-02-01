Presented By

How to watch the Raiders in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Feb 01, 2023 at 11:00 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

The Raiders are sending five players to the Pro Bowl and they won't have to travel very far, as the re-imagined games are once again being held in Allegiant Stadium, with a Thursday skills challenge at Raiders HQ – Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Don't miss a minute of the action as Davante Adams, Derek Carr, AJ Cole, Maxx Crosby and Josh Jacobs go up against the best in the league.

Here's how to watch and livestream the skills show and star-studded game:

Pro Bowl Skills Show

The Pro Bowl Skills Show airs live Thursday, Feb. 2 at 4:00 p.m. PT on ESPN.

This year's challenges include Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball, Longest Drive, Precision Passing, Best Catch and a Lightning Round where 16 players from each conference compete in a three-part elimination challenge. For more on what to expect, click here.

Table inside Article
Announcers - Skills Show
Robert Griffin III
Marcus Spears
Laura Rutledge
AS_ProBowl_Event-Image_860x540-552e4b350c

2023 Pro Bowl Games Tickets

The reimagined 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon is coming back to Allegiant Stadium on February 5, 2023.

Get Tickets

2023 Pro Bowl Games

Where: Allegiant Stadium

When: Sunday, February 5 at 12:00 p.m. PT

Table inside Article
Television Networks
ESPN
ABC
Disney XD
ESPN Deportes
Table inside Article
Livestream
ESPN+
NFL+
Table inside Article
Announcers - Flag Football Game
Kirk Herbstreit
Pat McAfee

How does scoring work?

The winning conference of each skills event earns three points towards their team's overall score, with 24 total points available across the eight skills events. The winning conference from each of the flag football games on Sunday will earn six points for their team, a total of 12 available points. All the points added together from the competitions and flag football games which will determine the winner of the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

Follow Along on Social

Keep up with highlights and more from Pro Bowl week on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

More Pro Bowl Content

📝 Josh Jacobs, Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams selected to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

📝 Raiders P AJ Cole named to second Pro Bowl

📝 Raiders QB Derek Carr named to fourth Pro Bowl

🎤 Instant reactions to Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs and Maxx Crosby's selections to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games | UFR

📝 What to expect from the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas

📝 'You look like some kind of running back!': Josh Jacobs, Peyton Manning get ready for the 2023 Pro Bowl in latest commercial

🎥 Josh Jacobs on the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

📝 By the Numbers: The dominance behind the Raiders' Pro Bowl selections

📝 'It's a great accolade individually': Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby and Josh Jacobs reflect on what their Pro Bowl selections mean to each of them

Photos: Super Bowl surprise for Special Olympics athlete

Special Olympics Nevada athlete, Sandra, is surprised with Super Bowl LVII tickets, roundtrip airfare, a 2-night hotel stay, and weekend transportation by 2022 Raiders Walter Payton Man of the Year, AJ Cole.

The Las Vegas Raiders Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, punter AJ Cole, surprises Sandra, a Special Olympics Nevada athlete, with tickets to Super Bowl LVII.
1 / 8

The Las Vegas Raiders Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, punter AJ Cole, surprises Sandra, a Special Olympics Nevada athlete, with tickets to Super Bowl LVII.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Special Olympics Nevada athlete, Sandra, after being surprised with tickets to Super Bowl LVII.
2 / 8

Special Olympics Nevada athlete, Sandra, after being surprised with tickets to Super Bowl LVII.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Special Olympics Nevada athlete, Sandra, after being surprised with tickets to Super Bowl LVII.
3 / 8

Special Olympics Nevada athlete, Sandra, after being surprised with tickets to Super Bowl LVII.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Special Olympics Nevada athlete, Sandra, is given luggage and other Raiders gear after being surprised with tickets to Super Bowl LVII.
4 / 8

Special Olympics Nevada athlete, Sandra, is given luggage and other Raiders gear after being surprised with tickets to Super Bowl LVII.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Kylee and Tatiana pose for a photo with Special Olympics Nevada athlete, Sandra, after being surprised with tickets to Super Bowl LVII.
5 / 8

Raiderettes Kylee and Tatiana pose for a photo with Special Olympics Nevada athlete, Sandra, after being surprised with tickets to Super Bowl LVII.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Special Olympics Nevada athlete, Sandra, after being surprised with tickets to Super Bowl LVII.
6 / 8

Special Olympics Nevada athlete, Sandra, after being surprised with tickets to Super Bowl LVII.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Kylee and Tatiana speak with Special Olympics Nevada athlete, Sandra, after being surprised with tickets to Super Bowl LVII.
7 / 8

Raiderettes Kylee and Tatiana speak with Special Olympics Nevada athlete, Sandra, after being surprised with tickets to Super Bowl LVII.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Luggage and Raiders gear given to Special Olympics Nevada athlete, Sandra, after being surprised with tickets to Super Bowl LVII.
8 / 8

Luggage and Raiders gear given to Special Olympics Nevada athlete, Sandra, after being surprised with tickets to Super Bowl LVII.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders vs. Chiefs

The Silver and Black host the Kansas City Chiefs for the final game of the regular season.

news

How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders vs. 49ers

The Silver and Black host the 49ers for a New Year's Day clash in Allegiant Stadium.

news

How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders at Steelers

The Silver and Black take the national stage for a Week 16 primetime matchup in Pittsburgh.

news

How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders vs. Patriots

Back in Allegiant Stadium for Week 15, the Silver and Black host Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

news

How to watch, listen and livestream Thursday Night Football | Raiders at Rams

Up next for the Silver and Black is their second primetime matchup of the season.

news

How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders vs. Chargers

The Raiders are back home to face the Chargers in a Week 13 matchup.

news

How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders at Seahawks

The Raiders look to stack wins when they travel to Seattle for their Week 12 matchup.

news

How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders at Broncos

The Silver and Black are back on the road with sights set on a division matchup Sunday.

news

How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders vs. Colts

The Silver and Black are back in action at Allegiant Stadium as they host the Colts.

news

How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders at Jaguars

The Raiders finish out their two-game road trip with a Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders at Saints

The Raiders head to the Big Easy for a Week 8 matchup against the Saints.

Advertising