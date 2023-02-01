How to watch the Raiders in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

The Raiders are sending five players to the Pro Bowl and they won't have to travel very far, as the re-imagined games are once again being held in Allegiant Stadium, with a Thursday skills challenge at Raiders HQ – Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Don't miss a minute of the action as Davante Adams, Derek Carr, AJ Cole, Maxx Crosby and Josh Jacobs go up against the best in the league.
Here's how to watch and livestream the skills show and star-studded game:
Pro Bowl Skills Show
The Pro Bowl Skills Show airs live Thursday, Feb. 2 at 4:00 p.m. PT on ESPN.
This year's challenges include Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball, Longest Drive, Precision Passing, Best Catch and a Lightning Round where 16 players from each conference compete in a three-part elimination challenge. For more on what to expect, click here.
|Announcers - Skills Show
|Robert Griffin III
|Marcus Spears
|Laura Rutledge
2023 Pro Bowl Games Tickets
The reimagined 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon is coming back to Allegiant Stadium on February 5, 2023.
2023 Pro Bowl Games
Where: Allegiant Stadium
When: Sunday, February 5 at 12:00 p.m. PT
|Television Networks
|ESPN
|ABC
|Disney XD
|ESPN Deportes
|Livestream
|ESPN+
|NFL+
|Announcers - Flag Football Game
|Kirk Herbstreit
|Pat McAfee
How does scoring work?
The winning conference of each skills event earns three points towards their team's overall score, with 24 total points available across the eight skills events. The winning conference from each of the flag football games on Sunday will earn six points for their team, a total of 12 available points. All the points added together from the competitions and flag football games which will determine the winner of the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.
