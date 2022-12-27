By the Numbers: The dominance behind the Raiders' Pro Bowl selections

The trio of Josh Jacobs, Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams lead the NFL in several categories and have found themselves voted to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games by fans and their peers.
This will not the first rodeo for any of these players. This is Adams' sixth-straight selection and Crosby and Jacobs' second. The honor is well deserved of the three, as their statistics prove that they've been nothing short of dominant this season.
Josh Jacobs
1,539
The Raiders running back still holds the league lead for rushing yards with two games remaining in the season. His 1,539 rushing yards and 306 carries are both career highs for him. He also leads the league in total scrimmage yards (1,908).
764
Nearly half of Jacobs' rushing yards this season have been yards after contact. He leads the league in rushing yards after contact with 764, and trails only Derrick Henry in broken tackles among running backs.
11
Along with his league-leading 1,539 rushing yards, Jacobs is nearing his career-high in rushing touchdowns in a season. He currently has 11, which are fifth-most in the NFL as of Week 17.
100
Jacobs has accounted for 100 total first downs in 2022 (86 rushing, 14 receiving), the most in the NFL among any non-QB. He's only the fifth player in the NFL (non-QB) over the last five seasons to record 100+ first downs in a single season.
Maxx Crosby
19
Maxx Crosby maintains his league lead in tackles for loss with 19. He's reached at least 13 tackles for loss in each of his four NFL seasons.
82
His 82 total tackles lead the league among defensive ends. It's also the most in a single season by a defensive lineman in franchise history (since 1987).
11.5
The edge rusher has also surpassed his career high in sacks with 11.5, which rank 10th in the NFL. He's also second in the league in quarterback hits (33), trailing only San Francisco's Nick Bosa.
90.3
Crosby currently has a 90.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, which is the fifth highest among edge rushers this season.
Davante Adams
12
Davante Adams' 12 receiving touchdowns are tied with Travis Kelce for first in the league. This is Adams' sixth season with double-digit receiving touchdowns.
1,290
Adams' 1,290 receiving yards lead his team and are fifth-most in the NFL. He's 119 receiving yards away from breaking Tim Brown's franchise record for most receiving yards in a single season, which has stood since 1997.
7
Through 15 games, the wide receiver has had seven games in which he's exceeded 100 receiving yards – which is tied for the second most 100 receiving yard games this season.
14.7
The Pro Bowler is averaging 14.7 yards a reception, which is a career high for him. He's currently averaging 86 receiving yards a game.
Take a look at images from Pro Bowlers Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby and Josh Jacobs' 2022 seasons so far in the Silver and Black.