By the Numbers: The dominance behind the Raiders' Pro Bowl selections

Dec 27, 2022 at 02:45 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The trio of Josh Jacobs, Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams lead the NFL in several categories and have found themselves voted to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games by fans and their peers.

This will not the first rodeo for any of these players. This is Adams' sixth-straight selection and Crosby and Jacobs' second. The honor is well deserved of the three, as their statistics prove that they've been nothing short of dominant this season.

Josh Jacobs

1,539

The Raiders running back still holds the league lead for rushing yards with two games remaining in the season. His 1,539 rushing yards and 306 carries are both career highs for him. He also leads the league in total scrimmage yards (1,908).

764

Nearly half of Jacobs' rushing yards this season have been yards after contact. He leads the league in rushing yards after contact with 764, and trails only Derrick Henry in broken tackles among running backs.

11

Along with his league-leading 1,539 rushing yards, Jacobs is nearing his career-high in rushing touchdowns in a season. He currently has 11, which are fifth-most in the NFL as of Week 17.

100

Jacobs has accounted for 100 total first downs in 2022 (86 rushing, 14 receiving), the most in the NFL among any non-QB. He's only the fifth player in the NFL (non-QB) over the last five seasons to record 100+ first downs in a single season.

Maxx Crosby

19

Maxx Crosby maintains his league lead in tackles for loss with 19. He's reached at least 13 tackles for loss in each of his four NFL seasons.

82

His 82 total tackles lead the league among defensive ends. It's also the most in a single season by a defensive lineman in franchise history (since 1987).

11.5

The edge rusher has also surpassed his career high in sacks with 11.5, which rank 10th in the NFL. He's also second in the league in quarterback hits (33), trailing only San Francisco's Nick Bosa.

90.3

Crosby currently has a 90.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, which is the fifth highest among edge rushers this season.

Davante Adams

12

Davante Adams' 12 receiving touchdowns are tied with Travis Kelce for first in the league. This is Adams' sixth season with double-digit receiving touchdowns.

1,290

Adams' 1,290 receiving yards lead his team and are fifth-most in the NFL. He's 119 receiving yards away from breaking Tim Brown's franchise record for most receiving yards in a single season, which has stood since 1997.

7

Through 15 games, the wide receiver has had seven games in which he's exceeded 100 receiving yards – which is tied for the second most 100 receiving yard games this season.

14.7

The Pro Bowler is averaging 14.7 yards a reception, which is a career high for him. He's currently averaging 86 receiving yards a game.

Top Shots: Adams, Crosby and Jacobs selected to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Take a look at images from Pro Bowlers Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby and Josh Jacobs' 2022 seasons so far in the Silver and Black.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
1 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
3 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
5 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) dives into the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) dives into the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
10 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) strip sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
12 / 30

Las Vegas defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) strip sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
15 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
16 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
17 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
18 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) knockdown the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
19 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) knockdown the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
21 / 30

Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
26 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
27 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a game winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
28 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a game winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising