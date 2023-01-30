Raiders P AJ Cole named to second Pro Bowl

HENDERSON, Nev. – Las Vegas Raiders P AJ Cole has been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, the NFL and Raiders announced Monday. Cole, who will be appearing in his second Pro Bowl, is replacing Chiefs P Tommy Townsend.
Cole joins teammates WR Davante Adams, DE Maxx Crosby and RB Josh Jacobs as Raiders Pro Bowlers, giving the team four selections to the annual all-star game being hosted at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This marks the 36th time in franchise history that four or more Raiders players have been named to the Pro Bowl.
In 2022, Cole finished fourth in the NFL with a 48.9 gross punting average on 59 punts, while his 43.9 net punting average ranked fifth in the league (min. 50 attempts). Cole downed 20.3 percent of his punts (12) inside the 10-yard line this season, the fifth-best percentage in the NFL. His five punts downed inside the 5-yard line (8.5 percent) ranked second in the league.
The reimagined 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon is coming back to Allegiant Stadium on February 5, 2023.
Join us for a week-long celebration of player skills featuring an exciting new format that spotlights Flag football. The multi-day AFC vs NFC competition will culminate in an action-packed Flag game featuring Pro Bowl players at Allegiant Stadium.