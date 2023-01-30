Raiders P AJ Cole named to second Pro Bowl

HENDERSON, Nev. – Las Vegas Raiders P AJ Cole has been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, the NFL and Raiders announced Monday. Cole, who will be appearing in his second Pro Bowl, is replacing Chiefs P Tommy Townsend.

Cole joins teammates WR Davante Adams, DE Maxx Crosby and RB Josh Jacobs as Raiders Pro Bowlers, giving the team four selections to the annual all-star game being hosted at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This marks the 36th time in franchise history that four or more Raiders players have been named to the Pro Bowl.