'It's a great accolade individually': Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby and Josh Jacobs reflect on what their Pro Bowl selections mean to each of them

Dec 29, 2022 at 12:25 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The incredible play of Maxx Crosby, Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams this season has not gone unnoticed by both the league and fans.

The NFL announced last week that the Raiders trio was selected to represent the AFC in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. This is Adams' sixth straight Pro Bowl selection, and Crosby and Jacobs' second selections. The accomplishment means even more considering the talent showcase will be hosted in their home stadium this February.

"I think it's obviously a great honor for those guys," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said. "I think that they work hard all year long to try to earn the respect and admiration of their peers and the people in the league that vote for that – the coaches, the players. I think individually, that could mean different things to different people.

"I would also tell you that I've probably never been around guys that get nominated and voted in that don't think that their teammates have a ton to do with the fact that they were voted that way. ... It's a great accolade individually. I think a lot of our guys, if they're fortunate enough to make it, would be the first to tell you that there's a lot of other people that have something to do with that. Their teammates have certainly impacted them."

Crosby will be returning to the Pro Bowl as a starter, after being named Defensive MVP in last year's showcase in Allegiant Stadium. The edge rusher was overwhelmed with emotion last season after finding out he would partake in his first Pro Bowl. In 2022, Crosby has taken his game to even grander heights – leading the league in tackles for loss and tackles among defensive ends.

The opportunity to represent the Raiders in the Pro Bowl is "everything you work for" in the eyes of Crosby and part of his quest to be "the best I can possibly be every single day."

"I'm a big kid. At the end of the day, I truly love what I do and I love everything about the game of football," he said. "When you're a kid and you see the guys in the Pro Bowl, that's what you think about – being in that game. And now I'm 25 years old, but getting voted to the Pro Bowl. I still feel like a kid at the end of the day. It's unbelievable."

Josh Jacobs received the Pro Bowl nod a week after being named a team captain for the remainder of the season. The Pro Bowl selection and team captain designation are both more than deserved for the way the running back has played this season. He currently leads the league in rushing yards (1,539) and is 221 rushing yards away from breaking the franchise record for most rushing yards in a single season.

"It's cool. It's definitely good to know that people see the work that you put in," said Jacobs.

Davante Adams has continued to excel on the West Coast, as his first season as a Raider is on pace to be the best in franchise history for a receiver. The All-Pro receiver is tied for the league lead in touchdown receptions (12), while averaging a career-high 14.7 yards per reception. With two games left in the season, he's 119 receiving yards away from breaking the franchise single season receiving yards record.

Being selected to the Pro Bowl for a sixth consecutive season is an impressive distinction for the wideout.

"[T]he best part is knowing that the peers and the fans and the coaches, everybody all together has a say in it," said Adams, who is finishing out his ninth season in the league. "it's obviously an incredible honor."

Top Shots: Adams, Crosby and Jacobs selected to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Take a look at images from Pro Bowlers Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby and Josh Jacobs' 2022 seasons so far in the Silver and Black.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
1 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
3 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
5 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) dives into the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) dives into the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
10 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) strip sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
12 / 30

Las Vegas defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) strip sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
15 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
16 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
17 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
18 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) knockdown the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
19 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) knockdown the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
21 / 30

Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
26 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
27 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a game winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
28 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a game winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
