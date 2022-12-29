'It's a great accolade individually': Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby and Josh Jacobs reflect on what their Pro Bowl selections mean to each of them

The incredible play of Maxx Crosby, Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams this season has not gone unnoticed by both the league and fans.

The NFL announced last week that the Raiders trio was selected to represent the AFC in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. This is Adams' sixth straight Pro Bowl selection, and Crosby and Jacobs' second selections. The accomplishment means even more considering the talent showcase will be hosted in their home stadium this February.

"I think it's obviously a great honor for those guys," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said. "I think that they work hard all year long to try to earn the respect and admiration of their peers and the people in the league that vote for that – the coaches, the players. I think individually, that could mean different things to different people.