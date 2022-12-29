'It's a great accolade individually': Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby and Josh Jacobs reflect on what their Pro Bowl selections mean to each of them

The incredible play of Maxx Crosby, Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams this season has not gone unnoticed by both the league and fans.
The NFL announced last week that the Raiders trio was selected to represent the AFC in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. This is Adams' sixth straight Pro Bowl selection, and Crosby and Jacobs' second selections. The accomplishment means even more considering the talent showcase will be hosted in their home stadium this February.
"I think it's obviously a great honor for those guys," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said. "I think that they work hard all year long to try to earn the respect and admiration of their peers and the people in the league that vote for that – the coaches, the players. I think individually, that could mean different things to different people.
"I would also tell you that I've probably never been around guys that get nominated and voted in that don't think that their teammates have a ton to do with the fact that they were voted that way. ... It's a great accolade individually. I think a lot of our guys, if they're fortunate enough to make it, would be the first to tell you that there's a lot of other people that have something to do with that. Their teammates have certainly impacted them."
Crosby will be returning to the Pro Bowl as a starter, after being named Defensive MVP in last year's showcase in Allegiant Stadium. The edge rusher was overwhelmed with emotion last season after finding out he would partake in his first Pro Bowl. In 2022, Crosby has taken his game to even grander heights – leading the league in tackles for loss and tackles among defensive ends.
The opportunity to represent the Raiders in the Pro Bowl is "everything you work for" in the eyes of Crosby and part of his quest to be "the best I can possibly be every single day."
"I'm a big kid. At the end of the day, I truly love what I do and I love everything about the game of football," he said. "When you're a kid and you see the guys in the Pro Bowl, that's what you think about – being in that game. And now I'm 25 years old, but getting voted to the Pro Bowl. I still feel like a kid at the end of the day. It's unbelievable."
Josh Jacobs received the Pro Bowl nod a week after being named a team captain for the remainder of the season. The Pro Bowl selection and team captain designation are both more than deserved for the way the running back has played this season. He currently leads the league in rushing yards (1,539) and is 221 rushing yards away from breaking the franchise record for most rushing yards in a single season.
"It's cool. It's definitely good to know that people see the work that you put in," said Jacobs.
Davante Adams has continued to excel on the West Coast, as his first season as a Raider is on pace to be the best in franchise history for a receiver. The All-Pro receiver is tied for the league lead in touchdown receptions (12), while averaging a career-high 14.7 yards per reception. With two games left in the season, he's 119 receiving yards away from breaking the franchise single season receiving yards record.
Being selected to the Pro Bowl for a sixth consecutive season is an impressive distinction for the wideout.
"[T]he best part is knowing that the peers and the fans and the coaches, everybody all together has a say in it," said Adams, who is finishing out his ninth season in the league. "it's obviously an incredible honor."
