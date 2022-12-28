Versus: The Raiders offense will battle the No. 1 defense in the league

Dec 28, 2022 at 03:23 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

15 down, two more to go.

The Las Vegas Raiders return home to Allegiant Stadium this Sunday and despite injuries and on-field struggles, the team is trying to finish the season strong. The Silver and Black should be highly motivated going into their Week 16 matchup against their former cross-city rivals. The San Francisco 49ers are rolling on an eight-game winning streak, so the Raiders will have to play their best football in order to defeat them Sunday.

Here's the top head-to-head matchups to follow in the Raiders' New Years Day clash.

Related Links

The Raiders defensive line vs. Brock Purdy

There's nothing irrelevant about the way 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is playing right now.

San Francisco's offense hasn't lost a step late in the season, despite being on their third quarterback. Brock Purdy, the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, has led the team to four straight victories after Jimmy Garoppolo was sidelined with a foot injury. During the four game stretch (three starts), the rookie quarterback has thrown for 846 yards and eight touchdowns.

"[H]e's good. He's getting the ball out quick," defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said of Purdy. "He's doing what you ask a quarterback to do. Again, I've never coached offense at this level, but get the ball out quick, get the ball to the skill people, make good decisions in the run game. You see him checking the run. You see him doing all the right stuff and I'm sure that comes from [49ers Head Coach] Kyle [Shanahan], it comes from the quarterbacks coach, their run game coordinator who does a great job. And I'm sure it comes down to their young coaches having him prepared for the situation."

While the 49ers offense is predicated toward the run, the Raiders defensive line must make things difficult for Purdy in the pocket. The likes of Maxx Crosby, Clelin Ferrell and Bilal Nichols will be instrumental in creating pressure on the rookie quarterback.

The Raiders offensive line vs. Nick Bosa

The offense line will have the tall task of keeping Jarrett Stidham, who will start the Raiders' last two games, clean against edge rusher Nick Bosa.

Bosa has been dominant in his fourth season, as he currently leads the league in sacks (17.5) and quarterback hits (42). The speed and power of the defensive end is difficult for a lot of people to block, especially when you add in his versatility to play multiple spots on the defensive line.

Despite how great Bosa has been this season, the Raiders offense line has held their own against some top edge rushers lately. They've held 2023 Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack, Matt Judon and T.J. Watt to no sacks their past three games.

Starting tackles Kolton Miller and Jermaine Eluemunor have been enjoying successful seasons, with Miller earning a 83.2 PFF pass blocking grade and Eluemunor a 73.1 PFF pass blocking grade – seeing action at left tackle, right tackle and right guard.

Mick Lombardi vs. DeMeco Ryans

It will be interesting to see the cat-and-mouse game between the Raiders offense and the 49ers defense.

Offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi has played a huge role behind the success of his unit this season. The Silver and Black offense is ranked 12th in the league, touting league leaders in rushing yards and receiving touchdowns with Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams.

According to Lombardi, the Raiders offense will be going up against "probably the best defense we've played all season" this Sunday. The 49ers' fierce defense, helmed by former NFL linebacker DeMeco Ryans, have the No. 1 defense in the league. They've allowed the fewest yards and points to offenses, large in part to the help of 2023 Pro Bowlers Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and Talanoa Hufanga.

Additionally, Lombardi was a scout and coach for the 49ers from 2013-16. He credited the organization for giving him the opportunity to settle into the NFL and learn more about coaching.

"Coach [DeMeco] Ryans, obviously took over for Coach [Robert] Saleh back in 2021 and he's really done a phenomenal job in terms of teaching fundamentals," said Lombardi. "They're fundamentally sound, they play fast, they play hard. Their effort is one of the best in the league and I think it shows up in situational football. They're top in the league in pretty much almost every category. I mean, the scheme, it is what it is, they play a certain number of things, but they play it well and they make sure they're all connected."

Practice Photos: Wednesday 12.28.22

The Raiders hit the practice field at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as they prepare for their Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

A football on the field during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 54

A football on the field during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 54

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Austin Calitro (53) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Austin Calitro (53) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chris Lacy (14) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chris Lacy (14) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64), offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64), offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chris Lacy (14) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chris Lacy (14) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36), linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) and linebacker Darien Butler (58) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36), linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) and linebacker Darien Butler (58) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
48 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
49 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
50 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
51 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards and defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
52 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards and defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
53 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
54 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Versus: The Raiders defense will be tested against a 'big' and 'elusive' Steelers running back

How will the Raiders fare against the likes of Najee Harris and reigning Defensive Player of the Year TJ Watt?

news

Versus: Josh McDaniels will coach against his 'great mentor' when the Patriots arrive this Sunday

The Week 15 matchup is headlined by the Raiders head coach facing his former team inside Allegiant Stadium.

news

Versus: Davante Adams has a 'fun matchup' against the Rams' premier cornerback

The Raiders' star receiver will be across the line of scrimmage from a perennial All-Pro, like himself.

news

Versus: Rivalry matchup between the Raiders, Chargers could be determined in the trenches

The success of the two teams' defensive lines may play a role in who's victorious in Week 13.

news

Versus: Physicality will be a main theme for the Raiders clash with the Seattle Seahawks

The Raiders will have to handle a few physical players on the field this Sunday.

news

Versus: The versatility of Maxx Crosby could provide challenges for Broncos offense

Maxx Crosby against a revamped Broncos ground game should be a highlighted matchup for Week 11.

news

Versus: The Raiders will host former All-Pro center in his NFL coaching debut

A trio of matchups to pay attention to as the Silver and Black prepare for the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday.

news

Versus: Loading up for a duel against a young, rising defensive unit

Here are a couple key matchups to follow as the Raiders prepare for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Versus: Get your popcorn ready for two dynamic running backs squaring off against one another

Josh Jacobs and Alvin Kamara both have the ability to help their team win the game on the ground.

news

Versus: Josh Jacobs has been keeping defenses up at night

Even with the Raiders on a bye last week, Jacobs is still top three in the league in rushing yards, rushing first downs and rushing yards after contact.

news

Versus: Two offensive minds are set to cross paths in this primetime affair

The Raiders and the Chiefs' head playcallers could throw the kitchen sink at each other Monday night.

Advertising