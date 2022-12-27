Quick Hits: Raiders forge forward despite frustrating loss to Steelers

Dec 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addressed the media Monday morning following the Raiders' 13-10 loss to the Steelers on Saturday.

Read through for some of the best quotes from the press conference.

On the passing game in the past four games:

"It's never on one person. That's our responsibility, my responsibility. At the end of the day, the passing game and the production of the passing game usually has a lot to do with how we protect, the routes we run, the ability to read the coverage together, throwing and catching. There's a lot that goes into that. I know that statistic gets applied to just one person, but certainly there's other factors. So, I mean, look that's not good enough. And for us to be able to win at this time of the year and be productive, offensively you have to throw the ball better than what we've thrown at times here in the last month and a half."

On injuries on the defensive side of the ball:

"There's a lot of things that could go into this, so I'm not going to get up here and prognosticate everything at this point. Like I said, we're going to get in here and coach the game and correct that, and then I think in due time make the right decisions, hopefully, to protect those guys that we should protect relative to health, and then also do the right thing for the organization as we go forward."

On shying away from the run game against the Steelers:

"We were behind the sticks too much. We didn't make enough positive plays. We hurt ourselves with negative plays and penalties. And for that reason, [Josh Jacobs] didn't get the touches that we certainly want to give him. I love the guy. He should have the ball more than any other player in our team, and he has. I love his passion, his fight. He wants to help us win in any way that he can, and we've got to do a better job of being productive so we can stay out of those situations where the running game becomes difficult to stick with."

On the difficulties in maintaining leads this season:

"Each game is different. And this one, we're ahead and we need to get further ahead. The longer you give an opponent in this league an opportunity to keep taking swings at you to try to take the lead when it's a seven-point game, a four-point game, whatever it is. ... You give them that many opportunities, at some point, they have good coaches and good players over there and they make some plays, and that's what happened."

Silver and Black and White: Week 16 vs. Steelers

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 16 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
1 / 37

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Pads on the floor in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
2 / 37

Pads on the floor in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's (4) locker in the locker room prior the Raiders' arrival for the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
3 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's (4) locker in the locker room prior the Raiders' arrival for the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams' (17) cleats in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
4 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams' (17) cleats in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller's (74) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
5 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller's (74) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) arrives to the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
6 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) arrives to the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) arrives to the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
7 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) arrives to the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) arrives to the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
8 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) arrives to the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives to the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
9 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives to the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) heads to the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
10 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) heads to the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
11 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
12 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
13 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
14 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
15 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
16 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
17 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
18 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
19 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
20 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
21 / 37

The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
22 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
23 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
24 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
25 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
26 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) waits to take the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
27 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) waits to take the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) takes the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
28 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) takes the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
29 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
30 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
31 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
32 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is congratulated by wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a 14-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
33 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is congratulated by wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a 14-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
34 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
35 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
36 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
37 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
