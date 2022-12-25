Quick Snap: Raiders fall short to Steelers in tightly-contested primetime game

Dec 24, 2022 at 08:21 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

What went wrong for the Raiders?

There were many critical issues and injuries that resulted in this loss for the Raiders.

The Silver and Black lost the turnover battle to the Steelers, with Derek Carr throwing three interceptions. The Raiders held the lead for the majority of the game until George Pickens caught a 14-yard touchdown with 46 seconds left in regulation.

Additionally, the Raiders defense, which was already missing starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, lost playmakers Chandler Jones and Denzel Perryman to injury in the second half.

Offensive performance of the day

The key player for the Raiders offense was "The Slot Machine" Hunter Renfrow.

While the receiver has been limited by injuries, he had his best showing on the season against the Steelers. Renfrow finished the game with four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Good ball from Hall

On the defensive side of the ball, Tyler Hall made an impression.

The Raiders defense has depended on Hall late in the season, as he's filled in for injured defensive backs. He's been adequate filling the void for the secondary, and continued to make plays in Pittsburgh. Hall finished the game with five total tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass deflection.

Related Content

news

Quick Snap: Defensive touchdown in the final seconds gives Raiders the win over Patriots

On the last play of the game, Chandler Jones recovered a fumble and returned it for 48 yards in dramatic fashion to give the Silver and Black the 30-24 win.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders lose in heartbreaking fashion to the Rams in the final seconds

The Silver and Black couldn't stop the Rams' comeback, resulting in a 17-16 defeat.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders hold on to close out victory against the Chargers

Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs combined for over 300 total yards in the 27-20 victory.

news

Quick Snap: Josh Jacobs seals the deal in overtime

Jacobs went for over 300 total scrimmage yards in the road victory over the Seahawks.

news

Quick Snap: Davante Adams' walk-off touchdown secures Raiders' overtime victory against Broncos

The Silver and Black win overtime thriller in Denver with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Davante Adams.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders can't halt Jaguars' comeback bid on the road

The Silver and Black drop another one possession game, 27-20, in Jacksonville.

news

Quick Snap: Duron Harmon's pick-six seals victory over Texans

The Raiders came back from their bye week to improve to 2-4 with a win over the Houston Texans.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders fall a play short against the Chiefs

The Silver and Black mounted a comeback, but ultimately fell 30-29 to Kansas City on Monday Night Football.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders pick up first victory of the season against AFC West rivals

The Silver and Black notched their fifth straight win over the Denver Broncos, 32-23.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders' comeback bid falls short in Tennessee

The Silver and Black drop another close game to the Titans, 24-22.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders drop home opener to Cardinals in overtime

The Silver and Black couldn't stall the Cardinals comeback, falling 29-23.

Advertising