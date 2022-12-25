Quick Snap: Raiders fall short to Steelers in tightly-contested primetime game

What went wrong for the Raiders?
There were many critical issues and injuries that resulted in this loss for the Raiders.
The Silver and Black lost the turnover battle to the Steelers, with Derek Carr throwing three interceptions. The Raiders held the lead for the majority of the game until George Pickens caught a 14-yard touchdown with 46 seconds left in regulation.
Additionally, the Raiders defense, which was already missing starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, lost playmakers Chandler Jones and Denzel Perryman to injury in the second half.
Offensive performance of the day
The key player for the Raiders offense was "The Slot Machine" Hunter Renfrow.
While the receiver has been limited by injuries, he had his best showing on the season against the Steelers. Renfrow finished the game with four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown.
Good ball from Hall
On the defensive side of the ball, Tyler Hall made an impression.
The Raiders defense has depended on Hall late in the season, as he's filled in for injured defensive backs. He's been adequate filling the void for the secondary, and continued to make plays in Pittsburgh. Hall finished the game with five total tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass deflection.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 16 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.