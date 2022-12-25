'This one stings': Raiders can't maintain lead against Pittsburgh Steelers in gritty match

Derek Carr had some difficulties against a stingy Steelers defense, as he was sacked three times and threw three interceptions. Additionally, Josh Jacobs was limited to 44 rushing yards on 15 carries and Davante Adams had two catches for 15 yards.

"We felt like we were making strides in some areas, and obviously, we didn't do that well enough today," said Carr. "We've just got to do our job, move on. As much as it sucks, tomorrow you've got to get ready for the next one and that's how it goes. But this one, this one stings."

"When you fall short, I mean, my heart breaks," continued Carr, baring his emotions to the media again. "I just care so much and when you don't do your best, let your team down, let your organization, the fans down, it hurts. It breaks your heart. At the end of the day, nobody cares. You get back up and you keep going."