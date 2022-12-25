Halftime Report: Raiders take the lead in Immaculate Reception anniversary game

Third-and-Renfrow in the red zone
The Raiders got on the board first, thanks to a big catch and run from Hunter Renfrow.
On the first drive of the game, the offense marched down the field with a balanced run and pass attack. On third down in the red zone, Renfrow made an acrobatic grab and wiggled around for some yards after catch for the 14-yard touchdown.
This was Renfrow's first touchdown since Week 17 of the 2021 season.
Air vs. Ground
The Steelers offense has had the edge on the ground, while the Raiders offense has been more productive in the air. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren have combined for 57 rushing yards in the first half, compared to Josh Jacobs' 29 rushing yards on eight carries.
As for the passing game, Derek Carr finished the first half with 116 passing yards and the touchdown pass to Renfrow. He's also connected with six different receivers. Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett has 65 passing yards.
