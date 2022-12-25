Halftime Report: Raiders take the lead in Immaculate Reception anniversary game

Dec 24, 2022 at 06:33 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Third-and-Renfrow in the red zone

The Raiders got on the board first, thanks to a big catch and run from Hunter Renfrow.

On the first drive of the game, the offense marched down the field with a balanced run and pass attack. On third down in the red zone, Renfrow made an acrobatic grab and wiggled around for some yards after catch for the 14-yard touchdown.

This was Renfrow's first touchdown since Week 17 of the 2021 season.

Air vs. Ground

The Steelers offense has had the edge on the ground, while the Raiders offense has been more productive in the air. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren have combined for 57 rushing yards in the first half, compared to Josh Jacobs' 29 rushing yards on eight carries.

As for the passing game, Derek Carr finished the first half with 116 passing yards and the touchdown pass to Renfrow. He's also connected with six different receivers. Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett has 65 passing yards.

Gameday Photos: Week 16 vs. Steelers

View photos from the Raiders' Week 16 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) dives into the end zone on a 14-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) dives into the end zone on a 14-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) dives into the end zone on a 14-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) dives into the end zone on a 14-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is congratulated by Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) after making a 14-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is congratulated by Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) after making a 14-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97), defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97), defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Advertising