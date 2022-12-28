Game Preview: Raiders prep for New Year's Day matchup against 49ers

Dec 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) go up against the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) on New Year's Day.

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium.

Broadcast information

Table inside Article
Network/FlagshipPlay-by-playColor Analyst
TV: FOXKevin KuglerMark Sanchez
Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"Jason HorowitzLincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AMHarry RuizCristian Echeverria

What to watch for

The 49ers currently boast the league's top defense, allowing an average 290.3 yards per game – the only team in the league below 300 ypg as of Week 17. They've also allowed a league-low amount of points this season (15.3 points per game average) and are coming off a resounding 37-20 win over the Commanders that extending their win streak to eight games. Three-time Pro Bowl DE Nick Bosa leads the charge for San Francisco, having racked up a career-high and league-high 17.5 sacks through 14 games.

On the offensive side of the 49ers, rookie Brock Purdy has stepped into the starting quarterback role following injuries to both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo over the course of the season. In his three starts, Purdy has thrown for 636 yards and six touchdowns with a 69.6 completion percentage. With targets of RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle, WR Brandon Aiyuk and RB Deebo Samuel at his disposal, the Silver and Black have a tall task of slowing this offense that has been averaging 25 points per game on the season.

Matchup history

The all-time regular season series between the Raiders and 49ers is tied, 7-7, dating back to 1970. The last time the two teams met was Nov. 1, 2018, where San Francisco walked away with a 34-3 win.

Current stats

The Raiders offense ranks 14th in the league in total offense (347.6 yards per game), 13th in passing (225.9 ypg), 15th in rushing (121.7 ypg) and 12th in points (23.2 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 25th in total defense (360.9 ypg), 27th in passing (244.3 ypg), 15th in rushing (116.6 ypg) and tied for 23rd in points allowed (23.3 ppg).

The 49ers rank ninth in total offense (363.4 ypg), 12th in passing (228.7 ypg), ninth in rushing (134.7 ypg) and eighth in points (25.0 ppg). Defensively, the 49ers rank first in total defense (290.3 ypg), 16th in passing (215.3 ypg), first in rushing (75.0 ypg) and first in points allowed (15.3 ppg).

Numbers to know

  • WR Davante Adams needs 27 receptions in 2022 to become the first player in NFL history to reach 115 receptions in three consecutive seasons.
  • Adams needs five touchdowns to break the franchise record for most receiving touchdowns in a single season (Art Powell, 1963).
  • Adams needs 119 receiving yards to break the franchise record for most receiving yards in a single season (Tim Brown, 1997).
  • DE Maxx Crosby needs 3.5 more sacks to become the third player in franchise history to record at least 40.0 sacks in his first four years.
  • RB Josh Jacobs needs 221 rushing yards to break the franchise record for most rushing yards in a single season (Marcus Allen, 1985).
  • Jacobs needs five rushing touchdowns to break the franchise record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season (Pete Banaszak, 1975).

Notable pro connections

  • Raiders C Hroniss Grasu spent the 2020 season with the 49ers.
  • Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi spent four seasons (2013-16) with the 49ers in multiple positions, including offensive assistant, defensive assistant, quality control coach and assistant to the head coach.
  • 49ers DL Maurice Hurst Jr. was selected by the Raiders in the fifth round (140th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft and spent three seasons with the team.
  • 49ers special teams coordinator Brian Schneider served in the same position for the Raiders from 2007-08.
  • 49ers linebackers coach Johnny Holland was the Raiders' linebackers coach in 2012.
  • 49ers assistant offensive line coach James Cregg worked in the same position for the Raiders for two seasons (2007-08).

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Steelers | Week 16

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 16 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams's (17) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
1 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams's (17) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham's (66) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
2 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham's (66) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow's (13) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
3 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow's (13) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A view of Acrisure Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
4 / 110

A view of Acrisure Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) arrives to the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
5 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) arrives to the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) arrives to the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
6 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) arrives to the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) arrive to the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
7 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) arrive to the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) arrives to the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
8 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) arrives to the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) arrives to the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
9 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) arrives to the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) arrives to the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
10 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) arrives to the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
11 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
12 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
13 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
14 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65), offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) and center Andre James (68) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
15 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65), offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) and center Andre James (68) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
16 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
17 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
18 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
19 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (70) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
20 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (70) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
21 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
22 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
23 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
24 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
25 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
26 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
27 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
28 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
29 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks and receivers huddle during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
30 / 110

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks and receivers huddle during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
31 / 110

The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3), quarterback Chase Garbers (15) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
32 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3), quarterback Chase Garbers (15) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
33 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
34 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
35 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
36 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu and fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
37 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu and fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
38 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
39 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
40 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo huddles with the offensive line during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
41 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo huddles with the offensive line during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
42 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
43 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
44 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) waits to take the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
45 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) waits to take the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) takes the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
46 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) takes the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) kneels in the end zone before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
47 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) kneels in the end zone before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
48 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
49 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
50 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
51 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
52 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
53 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
54 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
55 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) blocks during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
56 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) blocks during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
57 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
58 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
59 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
60 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) heads to the end zone on a 14-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
61 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) heads to the end zone on a 14-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) dives into the end zone on a 14-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
62 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) dives into the end zone on a 14-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
63 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97), defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
64 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97), defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
65 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
66 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
67 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
68 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
69 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
70 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
71 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
72 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
73 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
74 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
75 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
76 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) receives the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
77 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) receives the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
78 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
79 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
80 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
81 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
82 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
83 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
84 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
85 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
86 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
87 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 40-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
88 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 40-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) returns to the field following the halftime break during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
89 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) returns to the field following the halftime break during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) return to the field following the halftime break during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
90 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) return to the field following the halftime break during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
91 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
92 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
93 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
94 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
95 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) returns an interception during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
96 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) returns an interception during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) is congratulated by teammates after interception a pass during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
97 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) is congratulated by teammates after interception a pass during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
98 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls out the defense during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
99 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls out the defense during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
100 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37), cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
101 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37), cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
102 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
103 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
104 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
105 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
106 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
107 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
108 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles after the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
109 / 110

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles after the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
110 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Game Preview: Raiders gear up for last road trip of the season

It's a holiday matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16 for the Silver and Black.

news

Game Preview: Raiders welcome Patriots back to Allegiant Stadium for Week 15

The Raiders play three of their last four games at home, with a matchup against New England first up this Sunday.

news

Game Preview: Raiders look to build on recent success with primetime matchup vs. Rams on the horizon

The Silver and Black are set to take on another Los Angeles foe in Week 14.

news

Game Preview: Raiders preparing for rematch against the Chargers

After two overtime wins on the road, the Silver and Black are back home against a division rival.

news

Game Preview: Raiders get set for Week 12 battle against the Seahawks

Another road trip is on tap for the Silver and Black as they travel to Seattle.

news

Game Preview: Raiders facing a stout Denver defense at Mile High

The Silver and Black look to get their first win on the road when they travel to Denver in Week 11.

news

Game Preview: Raiders return home to host Indianapolis Colts in Week 10

Back in Allegiant Stadium, the Silver and Black turn the page on their past two losses are they prepare for the Colts.

news

Game Preview: Raiders wrap up road trip with clash against Jaguars

The Silver and Black look to get back in the win column in Jacksonville.

news

Game Preview: Back on the road, Raiders look to start stacking wins in New Orleans

The Silver and Black begin a two-game road trip this week with a matchup against the Saints.

news

Game Preview: Raiders back from the bye to take on the Texans

Sunday will be a battle of two teams looking to start off their next stretch of football right.

news

Game Preview: First primetime matchup of the season on deck for Raiders

The Silver and Black now travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs for a final AFC West divisional game before the bye week.

Advertising