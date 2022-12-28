Game Preview: Raiders prep for New Year's Day matchup against 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) go up against the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) on New Year's Day.
Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium.
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Color Analyst
|TV: FOX
|Kevin Kugler
|Mark Sanchez
|Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Jason Horowitz
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Harry Ruiz
|Cristian Echeverria
What to watch for
The 49ers currently boast the league's top defense, allowing an average 290.3 yards per game – the only team in the league below 300 ypg as of Week 17. They've also allowed a league-low amount of points this season (15.3 points per game average) and are coming off a resounding 37-20 win over the Commanders that extending their win streak to eight games. Three-time Pro Bowl DE Nick Bosa leads the charge for San Francisco, having racked up a career-high and league-high 17.5 sacks through 14 games.
On the offensive side of the 49ers, rookie Brock Purdy has stepped into the starting quarterback role following injuries to both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo over the course of the season. In his three starts, Purdy has thrown for 636 yards and six touchdowns with a 69.6 completion percentage. With targets of RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle, WR Brandon Aiyuk and RB Deebo Samuel at his disposal, the Silver and Black have a tall task of slowing this offense that has been averaging 25 points per game on the season.
Matchup history
The all-time regular season series between the Raiders and 49ers is tied, 7-7, dating back to 1970. The last time the two teams met was Nov. 1, 2018, where San Francisco walked away with a 34-3 win.
Current stats
The Raiders offense ranks 14th in the league in total offense (347.6 yards per game), 13th in passing (225.9 ypg), 15th in rushing (121.7 ypg) and 12th in points (23.2 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 25th in total defense (360.9 ypg), 27th in passing (244.3 ypg), 15th in rushing (116.6 ypg) and tied for 23rd in points allowed (23.3 ppg).
The 49ers rank ninth in total offense (363.4 ypg), 12th in passing (228.7 ypg), ninth in rushing (134.7 ypg) and eighth in points (25.0 ppg). Defensively, the 49ers rank first in total defense (290.3 ypg), 16th in passing (215.3 ypg), first in rushing (75.0 ypg) and first in points allowed (15.3 ppg).
Numbers to know
- WR Davante Adams needs 27 receptions in 2022 to become the first player in NFL history to reach 115 receptions in three consecutive seasons.
- Adams needs five touchdowns to break the franchise record for most receiving touchdowns in a single season (Art Powell, 1963).
- Adams needs 119 receiving yards to break the franchise record for most receiving yards in a single season (Tim Brown, 1997).
- DE Maxx Crosby needs 3.5 more sacks to become the third player in franchise history to record at least 40.0 sacks in his first four years.
- RB Josh Jacobs needs 221 rushing yards to break the franchise record for most rushing yards in a single season (Marcus Allen, 1985).
- Jacobs needs five rushing touchdowns to break the franchise record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season (Pete Banaszak, 1975).
Notable pro connections
- Raiders C Hroniss Grasu spent the 2020 season with the 49ers.
- Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi spent four seasons (2013-16) with the 49ers in multiple positions, including offensive assistant, defensive assistant, quality control coach and assistant to the head coach.
- 49ers DL Maurice Hurst Jr. was selected by the Raiders in the fifth round (140th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft and spent three seasons with the team.
- 49ers special teams coordinator Brian Schneider served in the same position for the Raiders from 2007-08.
- 49ers linebackers coach Johnny Holland was the Raiders' linebackers coach in 2012.
- 49ers assistant offensive line coach James Cregg worked in the same position for the Raiders for two seasons (2007-08).
