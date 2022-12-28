Game Preview: Raiders prep for New Year's Day matchup against 49ers

The 49ers currently boast the league's top defense, allowing an average 290.3 yards per game – the only team in the league below 300 ypg as of Week 17. They've also allowed a league-low amount of points this season (15.3 points per game average) and are coming off a resounding 37-20 win over the Commanders that extending their win streak to eight games. Three-time Pro Bowl DE Nick Bosa leads the charge for San Francisco, having racked up a career-high and league-high 17.5 sacks through 14 games.

On the offensive side of the 49ers, rookie Brock Purdy has stepped into the starting quarterback role following injuries to both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo over the course of the season. In his three starts, Purdy has thrown for 636 yards and six touchdowns with a 69.6 completion percentage. With targets of RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle, WR Brandon Aiyuk and RB Deebo Samuel at his disposal, the Silver and Black have a tall task of slowing this offense that has been averaging 25 points per game on the season.