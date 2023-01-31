Raiders QB Derek Carr named to fourth Pro Bowl

HENDERSON, Nev. – Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr has been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, the NFL and Raiders announced Tuesday. Carr, who will be appearing in his fourth Pro Bowl, is replacing Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

Carr joins teammates WR Davante Adams, DE Maxx Crosby, RB Josh Jacobs and P AJ Cole as Raiders Pro Bowlers, giving the team five selections to the annual all-star game being hosted at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This marks the 26th time in franchise history that five or more Raiders players have been named to the Pro Bowl.