Raiders QB Derek Carr named to fourth Pro Bowl

Jan 31, 2023 at 10:30 AM
HENDERSON, Nev. – Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr has been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, the NFL and Raiders announced Tuesday. Carr, who will be appearing in his fourth Pro Bowl, is replacing Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

Carr joins teammates WR Davante Adams, DE Maxx Crosby, RB Josh Jacobs and P AJ Cole as Raiders Pro Bowlers, giving the team five selections to the annual all-star game being hosted at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This marks the 26th time in franchise history that five or more Raiders players have been named to the Pro Bowl.

In 2022, Carr started in 15 games and completed 305-of-502 passes for 3,522 yards with 24 touchdowns and a passer rating of 86.3. His 24 passing touchdowns ranked 12th in the NFL, while his 10 touchdown passes for 30-or-more yards ranked first in the league.

