Four Raiders Pro Bowlers to appear in skills competitions throughout Pro Bowl week

With Pro Bowl events set beginning Thursday, all five Raiders Pro Bowlers are set to compete in the skills challenges at Raiders HQ and Allegiant Stadium.
The competitions start Thursday, Feb. 2 at 4:00 p.m. PT on ESPN.
Josh Jacobs will join the AFC offense team in "Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball" while Maxx Crosby will play for the AFC defense team in the multi-round dodgeball tournament. In the first match, the AFC offense will face the AFC defense to determine the AFC winner. In the second game, the NFC offense squares off with the NFC defense to determine the NFC winner. In the finales, the AFC winner and NFC winner meet to determine which conference will earn three points.
Derek Carr will join AFC Pro Bowl quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Tyler Huntley in "Precision Passing." The one-minute accuracy competition between AFC and NFC quarterbacks awards points based on targets hit. The quarterback with the highest individual score among all participants is the winner.
The skills challenges continue on Sunday, where Crosby and AJ Cole will be the Raiders' participants. The games will be broadcast at noon PT on ESPN and ABC.
Cole will take on "Kick Tac Toe" alongside AFC special teamers Justin Tucker and Morgan Cox in a giant Tic-Tac-Toe competition to showcase their respective skills. The first team to complete a connecting line of three squares or hit five squares total will be declared the winner and earn three points for his conference.
Crosby will join one of two AFC teams competing against two NFC teams in "Move the Chains," a weighted wall pull. Each team of five players is responsible for pulling a wall – loaded up with heavy weights – 10 yards as quickly as possible using first-down chains in a best-of-three challenge.
The Raiders were on hand to take part in a Pro Bowl Press Conference and greening project at Acacia Demonstration Park.