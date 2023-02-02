Four Raiders Pro Bowlers to appear in skills competitions throughout Pro Bowl week

Josh Jacobs will join the AFC offense team in "Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball" while Maxx Crosby will play for the AFC defense team in the multi-round dodgeball tournament. In the first match, the AFC offense will face the AFC defense to determine the AFC winner. In the second game, the NFC offense squares off with the NFC defense to determine the NFC winner. In the finales, the AFC winner and NFC winner meet to determine which conference will earn three points.