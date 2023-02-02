Four Raiders Pro Bowlers to appear in skills competitions throughout Pro Bowl week

Feb 01, 2023 at 05:30 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

With Pro Bowl events set beginning Thursday, all five Raiders Pro Bowlers are set to compete in the skills challenges at Raiders HQ and Allegiant Stadium.

The competitions start Thursday, Feb. 2 at 4:00 p.m. PT on ESPN.

Josh Jacobs will join the AFC offense team in "Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball" while Maxx Crosby will play for the AFC defense team in the multi-round dodgeball tournament. In the first match, the AFC offense will face the AFC defense to determine the AFC winner. In the second game, the NFC offense squares off with the NFC defense to determine the NFC winner. In the finales, the AFC winner and NFC winner meet to determine which conference will earn three points.

Derek Carr will join AFC Pro Bowl quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Tyler Huntley in "Precision Passing." The one-minute accuracy competition between AFC and NFC quarterbacks awards points based on targets hit. The quarterback with the highest individual score among all participants is the winner.

Related Links

The skills challenges continue on Sunday, where Crosby and AJ Cole will be the Raiders' participants. The games will be broadcast at noon PT on ESPN and ABC.

Cole will take on "Kick Tac Toe" alongside AFC special teamers Justin Tucker and Morgan Cox in a giant Tic-Tac-Toe competition to showcase their respective skills. The first team to complete a connecting line of three squares or hit five squares total will be declared the winner and earn three points for his conference.

Crosby will join one of two AFC teams competing against two NFC teams in "Move the Chains," a weighted wall pull. Each team of five players is responsible for pulling a wall – loaded up with heavy weights – 10 yards as quickly as possible using first-down chains in a best-of-three challenge.

Raiders take part in park restoration

The Raiders were on hand to take part in a Pro Bowl Press Conference and greening project at Acacia Demonstration Park.

Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan speaks during the Pro Bowl Press Conference and greening project at Acacia Demonstration Park.
1 / 10

Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan speaks during the Pro Bowl Press Conference and greening project at Acacia Demonstration Park.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan speaks during the Pro Bowl Press Conference and greening project at Acacia Demonstration Park.
2 / 10

Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan speaks during the Pro Bowl Press Conference and greening project at Acacia Demonstration Park.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Camryn, Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan and alumnus Teyo Johnson pose for a photo with other Pro Bowl cheerleaders and dignitaries during the Pro Bowl Press Conference and greening project at Acacia Demonstration Park.
3 / 10

Raiderette Camryn, Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan and alumnus Teyo Johnson pose for a photo with other Pro Bowl cheerleaders and dignitaries during the Pro Bowl Press Conference and greening project at Acacia Demonstration Park.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan and dignitaries help plant a tree during the Pro Bowl Press Conference and greening project at Acacia Demonstration Park.
4 / 10

Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan and dignitaries help plant a tree during the Pro Bowl Press Conference and greening project at Acacia Demonstration Park.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Camryn helps plant a shrub during the Pro Bowl Press Conference and greening project at Acacia Demonstration Park.
5 / 10

Raiderette Camryn helps plant a shrub during the Pro Bowl Press Conference and greening project at Acacia Demonstration Park.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Camryn and a cheerleader from the Bengals help plant a shrub during the Pro Bowl Press Conference and greening project at Acacia Demonstration Park.
6 / 10

Raiderette Camryn and a cheerleader from the Bengals help plant a shrub during the Pro Bowl Press Conference and greening project at Acacia Demonstration Park.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Camryn and cheerleaders from the Bengals and Saints help spread dirt during the Pro Bowl Press Conference and greening project at Acacia Demonstration Park.
7 / 10

Raiderette Camryn and cheerleaders from the Bengals and Saints help spread dirt during the Pro Bowl Press Conference and greening project at Acacia Demonstration Park.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Teyo Johnson helps spread dirt during the Pro Bowl Press Conference and greening project at Acacia Demonstration Park.
8 / 10

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Teyo Johnson helps spread dirt during the Pro Bowl Press Conference and greening project at Acacia Demonstration Park.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Teyo Johnson helps spread dirt during the Pro Bowl Press Conference and greening project at Acacia Demonstration Park.
9 / 10

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Teyo Johnson helps spread dirt during the Pro Bowl Press Conference and greening project at Acacia Demonstration Park.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Teyo Johnson helps spread dirt during the Pro Bowl Press Conference and greening project at Acacia Demonstration Park.
10 / 10

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Teyo Johnson helps spread dirt during the Pro Bowl Press Conference and greening project at Acacia Demonstration Park.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
