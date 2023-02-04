Maxx Crosby 'enjoying every moment' at 2023 Pro Bowl practice

Ahead of the re-imagined Pro Bowl Games, the AFC held practice on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium and the Raiders Pro Bowlers were all smiles as they joined in the fun.

Maxx Crosby, having made his second consecutive Pro Bowl, was soaking in every moment among the best of the best in the league.

"It's a blessing to be here. Being announced a Pro Bowler is a blessing, a dream come true," Crosby reflected. "Not taking it for granted. Having fun, showing up and enjoying every moment."